Connecticut Department of Agriculture Encourages The Purchase of CSA Shares as Holiday Gifts

CSA shares offer a variety of fresh CT Grown farm products

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season approaching, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture is encouraging people to purchase a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) share for a loved one as part of their holiday shopping.

Many farms in Connecticut are currently selling CSA shares for 2024. Shares purchased during the winter can be redeemed in the following growing season, allowing the shareholder to regularly pick up a selection of fresh CT Grown products.

"CSAs let you give the gift of CT Grown all year long. These programs are a great holiday gift for any of your loved ones. The best part is that you can select a CSA that suits each recipient – from a meat bundle for the grill master and cheese for the dairy lover to fruits and vegetables for the aspiring chef or even flower bouquets to brighten up any home," said Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.. "A CSA not only supports local agriculture, it gives all shareholders a chance to discover interesting varieties, explore new passions and enjoy delicious foods and seasonal farm products."

In a CSA, an upfront payment guarantees a shareholder a portion of the farm's upcoming harvest. The shareholder visits the farm, or another designated site such as a farmers' market, on a weekly or biweekly basis to pick up their items. Most programs run from approximately June and October, though some include optional extensions.

Each farm manages its CSA differently. Farms usually offer multiple share sizes, and may provide a "market style" pickup where shareholders can choose their own products. In addition to fruits and vegetables, CSAs are available for goods like meats, aquaculture products, and flowers; farms may also work with partners to provide additional items like dairy products, maple syrup, and craft beer.

CSAs offer numerous advantages to the shareholder. The items in the share change each week, reflecting the seasonal availability of the farm's products and encouraging the shareholder to try new foods. Seasonal produce is also more nutritious since it spends less time in transportation and storage. By regularly picking up these shares, shareholders also develop a close relationship with their local farms and get a better sense of how their food is produced.

The upfront cost of a CSA is typically about $25-$50 per week for the duration of the program. Farms may offer additional incentives as well, like a discount for early signups or bonus credit redeemable at the farm store.

Farmers often rely on revenues from the previous growing season to sustain them through the winter, so CSAs are a helpful way to continue cash flow. These programs also help fund expenses such as seed purchases, equipment maintenance, and startup labor costs in the spring.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture will be highlighting local CSAs during the holiday season, and into the new year, as part of its marketing and outreach efforts. People can learn more about the programs at ctgrown.org/everything-you-need-to-know-about-csa , and find a CSA near them by visiting guide.ctnofa.org .

Consumers can also support local farmers by visiting a Connecticut tree farm or market for their real Christmas tree, wreaths, and poinsettias to decorate their home. You can also attend a winter farmers' market or a local farm store to discover additional CT Grown gift options like fiber products, locally produced wines and spirits, and value-added products like honey, sauces, jams, and jellies. Learn more at the CT Grown Store .

