Connecticut Entrepreneurs Forum™ to Offer Community, Collaboration, And Connection for Connecticut's Entrepreneurs

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Enterprise Forum of Connecticut, Inc., the state's chapter of the MIT Enterprise Forum, today announces the launch of the Connecticut Entrepreneurs Forum (CEF), Inc., a new not-for-profit (501c3) organization.

The formation of this group was precipitated by the decision of the MIT Technology Review to dissolve the MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) network and its 25 worldwide chapters, a move which was announced over the summer. The chapters were informed that they would have to decide whether to terminate their operations or form new organizations to carry on the MITEF mission. After some deliberation, the leadership of the Connecticut chapter elected to move forward and form a new group.

"This wasn't a decision we made lightly," said Guergana Rangatcheva, president of both the former organization and the new CEF. "We did our research, and we found that there are needs in the entrepreneurship ecosystem for networking opportunities and education, and we can help fill those needs. Not having the MIT branding creates a challenge, but our board of directors is committed to making CEF relevant for these companies, and we're excited about the possibilities."

The CEF will continue the MITEF's legacy of offering entrepreneurs opportunities to build community, collaboration, and connection. The organization will host interactive roundtables, workshops, and other events (both virtual and in-person, as COVID restrictions allow) designed to enrich and foster networking and mentoring. They will also work to build mutually beneficial relationships with other organizations to reduce the navigational challenges sometimes faced by entrepreneurs.

"Since the formation of the Connecticut chapter of MITEF in 1990, Day Pitney has been a proud sponsor of its programming and mission," said Rick Harris, a partner at Day Pitney LLP and a past president of the MIT Enterprise Forum of Connecticut. "Now, my partners and I are excited for Day Pitney to be a founding member and sponsor of the Connecticut Entrepreneurs Forum, which will continue to support and promote the entrepreneurship community in Connecticut."

"As an MIT alum, I am pleased to see that CEF will carry on the mission of the MITEF network in Connecticut," added Marina Cunningham, Managing Partner of McCormick, Paulding & Huber PLLC and also a past president of the Connecticut chapter of MITEF. "My firm was a founding sponsor of the MIT Enterprise Forum of Connecticut, and we look forward to continued collaboration and sponsorship of the CEF."

The members of the Connecticut Entrepreneurs Forum's Board of Directors are:

Guergana Rangatcheva, Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc., and President of CEF

Marina Cunningham , McCormick, Paulding & Huber PLLC

, McCormick, Paulding & Huber PLLC Rick Harris , Day Pitney LLP

, Day Pitney LLP Benjamin Jensen , Robinson + Cole LLP

, Robinson + Cole LLP Alan Mendelson , Axiom Venture Partners

, Axiom Venture Partners Cheryl Rice , Outreach Strategies LLC

, Outreach Strategies LLC Douglas Roth , Connecticut Innovations

, Connecticut Innovations John Schnyder , Organization Ink

, Organization Ink Adam Silverman , Wiggin and Dana LLP

, Wiggin and Dana LLP Brian Wiley , Independent CFO and Financial Analyst

, Independent CFO and Financial Analyst Ira Yellen , Aging In Place Essential Toolkit

, Aging In Place Essential Toolkit Sherwin Yoder , Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP

The organization's 2022 calendar of events will be announced soon.

About The Connecticut Entrepreneurs Forum



The Connecticut Entrepreneurs Forum helps technology-driven entrepreneurs to engage and broaden their skills through peer learning, information sharing, and cultivating a supportive environment so that their start-ups can grow and succeed. We provide community and opportunities for collaboration and connections that support entrepreneurial success and the pursuit of growth. For more information, visit www.ctentrepreneursforum.org

Media Contact:

Cheryl Rice

860-888-9387

[email protected]

SOURCE Connecticut Entrepreneurs Forum, Inc.