Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to Kick Off Second Annual Greenwich Economic Forum on November 5-6

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Economic Forum is pleased to announce that Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut, will kick off the second annual Forum on November 5-6 at the Delamar Hotel in Greenwich, CT.

Governor Lamont will address the attendees with an opening conversation about the steps the state is taking to ensure that Connecticut remains one of the leading states for financial services, how the state is leading when it comes to workforce development, and the way the state is looking at education as the way to keep the state's economy strong in the coming years.

"The Greenwich Economic Forum, now in its second year, has quickly become one the region's most important gatherings to share insights on investing, economic development, and the critical social issues of our times," said Governor Ned Lamont, adding, "I am thrilled that the place I call home, Greenwich, Connecticut, is the host city and I am looking forward to discussing what the State of Connecticut is doing to expand its role as a leader in economic development."

"We are honored that Governor Lamont will be joining us this year to kick off the start to what will surely be a great event," said Jim Aiello, Chair of the Greenwich First Selectman's Economic Advisory Committee and Co-Chair of the Greenwich Business Institute, which organizes the Greenwich Economic Forum. "As both Governor and as a longtime resident of Connecticut, Governor Lamont's support of our event is indicative of his commitment to the investment management industry, as well as to the economic health of the state of Connecticut."

Now in its second year, the Greenwich Economic Forum brings together some of the sharpest minds in global finance, business and Government to facilitate discussions concerning the most pressing issues facing the investment management industry today. The Forum, founded in 2018 by Wall Street veterans Bruce McGuire and Jim Aiello, will be produced by the FT Live division of the Financial Times on behalf of the Greenwich Business Institute.

This year's confirmed speakers at the Forum include Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, David Rubenstein of Carlyle Group, Marc Lasry of Avenue Capital Group, renowned economist and leader in emerging markets investment and research Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, and Robert Koenigsberger of Gramercy Funds Management, with many more speakers and participants to be announced in the coming weeks.

About the Greenwich Economic Forum

More than 350 world-class finance, public policy experts, media figures, and institutional investors will convene at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Greenwich, Connecticut, on November 5-6, 2019 to discuss the biggest opportunities and challenges facing global markets, public and private investments, institutional investors, and the wider economy. Conversations will be led by investment industry luminaries with the aim of developing innovative solutions for these global challenges.

