Connecticut Green Bank and its EV Charging Partners Register the First Validated Multi-Partner Carbon Offset Credit Project

"This is a partnership between innovators who are each working to secure a safer and healthier future for the communities they serve by addressing a key challenge in mitigating climate change – deploying charging infrastructure for electric vehicles," said Bert Hunter, CT Green Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. "We're proud to debut this project as a scalable climate finance solution that – like the Green Bank itself – sources investment capital from private markets."

These partners span sectors from electricity-powered transit buses to public destination charging stations and infrastructure, providing reliability for EV drivers.

Volta designs, builds and operates extensive networks of free charging, located in the most convenient, most utilized, high traffic locations.

designs, builds and operates extensive networks of free charging, located in the most convenient, most utilized, high traffic locations. Blink Charging (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a leading owner and operator of EV charging solutions. Blink recently acquired U-Go Stations who pioneered early high-speed EV charger deployments.

(Nasdaq: BLNK) is a leading owner and operator of EV charging solutions. Blink recently acquired U-Go Stations who pioneered early high-speed EV charger deployments. Proterra is a leading U.S. manufacturer of electric buses and technology provider for commercial electric vehicles.

is a leading U.S. manufacturer of electric buses and technology provider for commercial electric vehicles. EvStructure was among the earliest integrated services companies to install EV charging, and most recently introduced the first charging network to the largest Harley-Davison outlet in Utah .

Additional sites will be added over time throughout the project, and diverse new partners are already seeking to join the project to secure access to the carbon capital markets for their EV charging systems and take advantage of the Green Bank's unique value proposition as a way for projects to scale up over time and reduce transaction costs.

Jeff Allen of Forth, a non-profit dedicated to accelerating e-mobility, said, "We congratulate the Connecticut Green Bank and its partners and look forward to working with them to help other businesses and organizations take advantage of this innovative financing strategy."

"In addition to reducing our own emissions, Dominion Energy is committed to helping accelerate greenhouse gas reductions in other industries like transportation," said Mark Webb, Chief Innovation Officer, Dominion Energy. "As we continue to invest in the electrification of transportation through programs like workplace charging, our electric school bus program, a greener fleet, and other EV incentives, this partnership will allow us to take concrete steps to quantify those carbon reductions."

In this first example of an EV charger carbon offset credit multi-partner project, Green Bank partners may enroll their selected EV chargers to create carbon credits from their EV charger datasets, which opens private carbon capital as a new source of investment for EV charging. The result is a performance-based system where EV chargers earn funds based upon the amount of electricity dispensed to vehicles, factoring in the carbon intensity of the electricity used.

The Green Bank was among a coalition of companies collectively awarded an Innovative Partnership Certificate for methodology development at the 2019 Climate Leadership Conference, hosted by C2ES and The Carbon Registry. "We welcome this innovative new partnership and the first-of-its-kind electric vehicle carbon emissions offset program," says Bob Perciasepe, President of C2ES. "Expanding charging infrastructure and incentivizing increased uptake of electric vehicles is essential for decarbonizing our economy by 2050. We look forward to seeing new private capital through this program and hope this partnership will inspire others to join the collaborative project in the future."

Program Contact:

Matt Macunas

Legislative Liaison & Associate Director of Transportation Initiatives

Connecticut Green Bank

[email protected]

(860) 257-2889

Media Contacts:

Justin May

Gaffney Bennett Public Relations

[email protected]

(860) 839-1538

Rudy Sturk, Sr. Manager of Marketing Innovation

Connecticut Green Bank

[email protected]

(860) 259-1154

