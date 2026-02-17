Connecticut Lodging Association Names Suzanne Cahill as Executive Director

Appointment Marks Next Chapter in CLA's 120-Year Commitment to Connecticut Hospitality

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connecticut Lodging Association (CLA) today announced the appointment of Suzanne J. Cahill as its new Executive Director. Cahill brings extensive experience in association leadership, nonprofit management, strategic communications, fundraising, and legislative advocacy to Connecticut's only statewide lodging-focused trade association.

"Suzanne is a proven operator and leader who understands how to build organizations, engage members, and deliver meaningful public policy outcomes," said Meri Wick, President of the Connecticut Lodging Association. "Her record of growing mission-driven organizations and leading successful capital and advocacy efforts positions CLA strongly as we continue to advance lodging priorities in 2026."

Cahill previously founded and led Red Mat Publishing / Red Mat Media. She later directed the rehabilitation and operation of the historic Wall Street Theater, overseeing a $2.5 million budget and leading a successful $3 million capital campaign. As Executive Director of the Bedford Audubon Society, she implemented multi-year strategic plans, expanded membership and revenue, and advanced conservation-focused legislative initiatives. Her leadership spans strategic planning, full P&L oversight, governance, capital fundraising, and coalition-based advocacy.

Cahill will work closely with outgoing Executive Director Ginny Kozlowski during a collaborative transition to ensure continuity in CLA's advocacy and member engagement efforts. "We would like to thank Ginny for 12 years leading the CLA. She is a valued leader and will be moving to a role on the Executive Board, where she can continue to contribute to the success of the organization", said Wick.

Founded in 1904, the Connecticut Lodging Association represents hotels, inns, bed & breakfasts, resorts, and other lodging establishments across the state. CLA is actively engaged in the 2025–2026 legislative session on issues including short-term rental registration and accountability, workforce development, regulatory modernization, tourism funding, and tax and fee policies impacting lodging operators. Through its partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association and its advocacy team at Sullivan & LeShane, CLA continues to provide a focused, unified voice for Connecticut's lodging industry.

SOURCE Connecticut Lodging Association