Connecticut Offers New and Unexpected Experiences This Summer

A quick trip from major Northeast cities, Connecticut offers all the traditional charms of a New England summer — including waterside attractions and top-notch seafood — as well as destinations that offer a chic edge or country flair. From restaurant recommendations to hotel picks and itinerary ideas, detailed information about visiting Connecticut can be found on www.CTvisit.com.

Settle in:

Experience modern country luxury at the recently transformed GrayBarns in Norwalk , a boutique inn featuring six luxurious king suites and on-site Tavern.

at the recently transformed GrayBarns in , a boutique inn featuring six luxurious king suites and on-site Tavern. Act like a kid again at Club Getaway in Kent , an adult summer camp set on 300 acres of wilderness in Litchfield Hills, where activities include camp favorites with an adult twist. Family and youth camps are also available.

at Club Getaway in , an adult summer camp set on 300 acres of wilderness in Litchfield Hills, where activities include camp favorites with an adult twist. Family and youth camps are also available. Stay in a converted landmark at The Goodwin in Hartford . The boutique hotel just debuted a Spanish-style restaurant and bar, Porrón and Piña, led by acclaimed chef Tyler Anderson . Or, opt to stay at the Delamar West Hartford nearby, which opened last fall.

at The Goodwin in . The boutique hotel just debuted a Spanish-style restaurant and bar, Porrón and Piña, led by acclaimed chef . Or, opt to stay at the Delamar West Hartford nearby, which opened last fall. Transport to a different time at Spicer Mansion in Mystic , a luxury boutique inn paying homage to the Gilded Age of refined hospitality alongside contemporary touches, including exclusive fine-dining and bespoke experiences.

Power up:

Soar above the trees at 60 miles per hour on Foxwoods Resort Casino's new thrill ride, HighFlyer Zipline, in Mashantucket. Or, try the six new zip line trails at the Adventure Park at Storrs .

at 60 miles per hour on Foxwoods Resort Casino's new thrill ride, HighFlyer Zipline, in Mashantucket. Or, try the six new zip line trails at the Adventure Park at . Plunge into new adventures , and celebrate Quassy Amusement Park's 110 th anniversary, on three new "Category 5 Rapids – Extreme Waterslides" in Middlebury . Or, try axe throwing at Pine & Iron in Hartford , the first venue of its kind in Connecticut .

, and celebrate Quassy Amusement Park's 110 anniversary, on three new "Category 5 Rapids – Extreme Waterslides" in . Or, try axe throwing at Pine & Iron in , the first venue of its kind in . Gear up for Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort's new-and-improved mountain bike trails, plus year-round skiing, boarding and tubing in the 365 Synthetic Snow Park in Middlefield .

Recharge:

Book a beach or camping getaway at one of Connecticut's 107 state parks; parking is now free for residents with a valid license plate.

at one of 107 state parks; parking is now free for residents with a valid license plate. Take in Connecticut's natural beauty with a hike along the Blue-Blazed Trails, spanning more than 825 miles. Or, stroll the lavender fields at Lavender Pond Farm in Killingworth .

with a hike along the Blue-Blazed Trails, spanning more than 825 miles. Or, stroll the lavender fields at Lavender Pond Farm in . Treat yourself to a day or weekend at the Spa at Norwich Inn in Norwich , now featuring luxurious summer treatments, or visit the new Mandara Spa at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville . Try salt cave yoga at Salt of the Earth spa in Woodbury .

Indulge:

Sip and savor through the state's Specialty Trails , including the renowned Connecticut Wine Trail (don't miss the popular Merlita wine slushies at Sunset Meadow Vineyards in Goshen ) and Connecticut Beer Trail, which boasts more than 68 operational breweries. Leave the driving to Connecticut Beer Tours or Elm City Party Bike, the state's first pedaled party and sightseeing bike.

, including the renowned Connecticut Wine Trail (don't miss the popular Merlita wine slushies at Sunset Meadow Vineyards in ) and Connecticut Beer Trail, which boasts more than 68 operational breweries. Leave the driving to Connecticut Beer Tours or Elm City Party Bike, the state's first pedaled party and sightseeing bike. Have an unforgettable agritourism experience on a Hummock Island Oyster Tour in Westport , which includes a boat tour, shucking lessons and tasting. Or, tour Red Bee Apiary in Weston and taste honey straight from the beehive.

Rediscover:

Revisit Connecticut's most iconic attractions , including the Mystic Seaport Museum, showing two rare Viking exhibits. Or, see the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford from a different perspective — with a new Living History House Tour.

, including the Mystic Seaport Museum, showing two rare Viking exhibits. Or, see the Mark Twain House and Museum in from a different perspective — with a new Living History House Tour. Get wild at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport and visit the two Amur tiger cubs born last winter, now on exhibit. Or, visit the Sea Turtle Nursery at Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk before the baby loggerhead sea turtle is released this fall.

at Beardsley Zoo in and visit the two Amur tiger cubs born last winter, now on exhibit. Or, visit the Sea Turtle Nursery at Maritime Aquarium in before the baby loggerhead sea turtle is released this fall. Tour 21 world-class museums and historic sites, including the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury , The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield and Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme , along the Connecticut Art Trail with the Art Passport.

"This summer, we're proud to offer visitors even more of what makes Connecticut a unique New England destination — more opportunities for adventure, relaxation, food and self-discovery — all within close proximity," said Randy Fiveash, director, Connecticut Office of Tourism.

To learn more about Connecticut, visit www.CTvisit.com. For additional travel inspiration, follow Connecticut on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

About the Connecticut Office of Tourism

The Connecticut Office of Tourism, a division of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), is dedicated to enhancing the economic growth of Connecticut's tourism industry. Together with its many state and industry partners, the Office of Tourism works to bolster the state's reputation as a destination that offers a diverse mix of activities and attractions, all in close proximity to each other – from the exciting and relaxing to the historic and innovative to the culture- and nature-focused. For more information about Connecticut tourism, or to plan your next trip to Connecticut, visit the www.CTvisit.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connecticut-offers-new-and-unexpected-experiences-this-summer-300660065.html

SOURCE Connecticut Office of Tourism

Related Links

http://www.CTvisit.com

