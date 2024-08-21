Connecticut Proton Therapy Center selects RayCare

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that the Connecticut Proton Therapy Center, Wallingford, Connecticut, USA, has placed an order for the oncology information system RayCare®*.

The Connecticut Proton Therapy Center will be the first of its kind in the state of Connecticut and is a collaboration between Yale New Haven Health, Hartford HealthCare and Proton International. The center has selected RayCare and the IBA Proteus®ONE compact proton therapy system as its treatment platform.

RayCare will be Connecticut Proton Therapy Center's only oncology information system and will be utilized with the ProteusONE proton system. The center will use the workflow engine of RayCare for creating clinic specific workflows, with the aim of a complete clinical implementation in 2026, when the center opens. RayCare will also be used together with RaySearch's treatment planning system RayStation, which was acquired in 2023.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are happy to welcome yet another RayCare customer. For our installed base of RayStation customers the selection of RayCare as oncology information system will enhance efficiency and user experience, both in the treatment planning process and treatment delivery."

Revenue from the order is expected to be recognized during 2025.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

