Connecticut Psychotherapist Introduces SOB+R®, a Natural Sobriety Supplement for the New Year Reset

As Dry January approaches, a Connecticut-based wellness brand brings the supplement mindset to sober living.

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the days between Christmas and New Year's — the heaviest drinking season of the year, millions are preparing for Dry January and reconsidering their relationship with alcohol. What was once fringe is now cultural, and sobriety is no longer whispered. It's being chosen.

This is how SOB+R® — The Sobriety Supplement — was born, influenced by a sober-curious generation rethinking alcohol and identity.

SOB+R®, a Connecticut-based sobriety supplement brand supporting healthier living.

Created by Oliver Taeb, a Connecticut psychotherapist, SOB+R® is a wellness supplement formulated to support alcohol-free living — not through restriction, but through empowerment and daily consistency.

"People proudly talk about the supplements they take for sleep, fitness, or focus," Taeb says. "I want people to feel that same confidence about choosing sobriety supplements.

The shift toward sobriety is no longer niche. National surveys continue to show that younger adults are drinking less than previous generations, with the sober-curious movement accelerating year after year. As wellness priorities evolve, 2026 is shaping up to be a turning point for alcohol-free living.

Formulated in his hometown of Torrington, Connecticut, SOB+R® was shaped by the quiet clarity Taeb associates with New England winters — rolling hills, snow-covered mornings, and the sense of renewal that arrives each January.

That sense of renewal helped inspire a message Taeb believes deeply in: sobriety as clarity, presence, and intention.

SOB+R® features a blend of vitamins, amino acids, and essential nutrients designed to nutritionally support sobriety — without caffeine, stimulants, or sugar. The supplement is specifically designed to support individuals transitioning out of the excess of the holidays and into the New Year with healthier daily habits.

"The New Year is when people decide they want their energy, focus, and presence back," he says. "SOB+R® isn't a cure — it's a companion for the moment you're ready to replenish your body."

About SOB+R

SOB+R is a Connecticut-based supplement brand founded by a licensed psychotherapist, to support sober and sober-curious lifestyles. For more information, visit https://sobrietysupplements.com

FDA Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

