Connecticut Sports Group Agrees to Terms with WPSL PRO to Bring Women's Professional Soccer to the State

First-ever professional women's soccer club in Connecticut to debut in Bridgeport stadium

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Sports Group (CTSG) today announced it has agreed to terms with WPSL PRO to establish a new women's professional soccer club in Connecticut. The final award of the team is contingent on the delivery of the proposed Bridgeport waterfront stadium, which will serve as the club's home venue.

WPSL Pro will launch in 2027 as a new professional women's soccer league innovating the second division of U.S. Soccer. It's designed to expand opportunities, accelerate growth and unlock untapped markets for the women's game. Connecticut's club, the league's 18th committed franchise, will kickoff in 2028.

"Connecticut isn't just joining a league — it's helping drive a movement," said Anne Hoge, Board Member, WPSL Pro. "With its proud tradition in women's sports, a bold vision for soccer and a landmark stadium project, Connecticut has the momentum and ingenuity to set the pace for the whole region."

WPSL Pro's model will be built around a regional structure that reduces travel strain and fosters natural rivalries, benefitting both athlete performance and fan connection. The league also builds on the powerful foundation of its affiliate, the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) — the world's largest and longest-running women's league — which has been home to many of the game's greatest players since 1998.

The announcement underscores Connecticut's longstanding reputation for excellence in women's sports. From the historic success of UConn women's basketball to the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, the state has produced and supported some of the most elite athletes in the country. A professional WPSL PRO club would enhance that legacy, ensuring Connecticut continues to be recognized as a leader in advancing women's athletics.

"As someone who has personally benefited from the opportunities athletics can provide, I know how powerful this moment is for young women across Connecticut," said Michelle Swanston, Partner at CTSG. "This will be the first professional women's soccer club in our state's history, and it represents a tremendous opportunity for women to advance their sports careers both on and off the field."

Once the stadium is delivered, the club will join a league positioned to create new professional pathways for players, coaches, and executives across the soccer landscape. Beyond the field, the stadium and team will generate community and economic benefits by driving local investment, creating jobs, bringing residents together, and attracting visitors - providing lasting value for fans and businesses alike.

Fans are invited to join the excitement at our interactive activation in the Fan HQ area between gates C and D before kickoff of the USWNT vs. Portugal friendly at Rentschler Field on Sunday, October 26. It's a chance to celebrate Connecticut's first professional women's soccer club, enjoy some fun activities, and get a taste of the energy the team will bring to the state.

About Connecticut Sports Group

Connecticut Sports Group's (CTSG) vision is to create unforgettable experiences that inspire communities. We will own and operate professional sports franchises and state-of-the-art venues, utilizing cutting-edge technology and data to deliver superior service. Through our innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, we aim to revolutionize the sports and entertainment industry and bring diverse communities together. www.ctsportsgroup.com

About Women's Premier Soccer League PRO

WPSL Pro is rewriting the future of women's soccer in the United States. Launching in 2027 as the nation's new Division II women's professional league, WPSL Pro fuses the grassroots power of the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) — the largest women's soccer league in the world and launchpad for icons like Alex Morgan, Catarina Macario, Rose Lavelle and Brandi Chastain — with a bold new professional vision.

Built by committed founding leadership and investors, including Cleveland Soccer Group and Carolina Core Soccer Ventures, WPSL Pro combines institutional expertise with community-driven ownership. More than a league, it's a movement: one that bridges neighborhoods to national stages, creates new career pathways for players, and proves that the revolution in women's sports is happening from the ground up. Learn more at wpslpro.com .

SOURCE Connecticut Sports Group