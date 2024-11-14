Connecticut Unveils the Nation's First Christmas Movie Trail, Giving Holiday Fans a Chance to Experience the Magic Beyond the Screen

The unveiling event, held at the historic Silas W. Robbins House in Wethersfield—a setting in Hallmark's Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane—featured actors Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Michael Rady, and Producer Andrew Gernhard, who together revealed the map to an enthusiastic audience. This trail captures the charm of Connecticut's communities and hidden gems that have become the backdrop for some of the most timeless holiday movies.

"As the first of its kind, the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail is more than a nod to the films themselves—it's an invitation to experience Connecticut in a way that's both familiar and new," said Governor Ned Lamont. "We're proud that our towns and cities have inspired so many holiday favorites, and we look forward to welcoming fans to see these idyllic communities firsthand."

"Holiday films bring us comfort, nostalgia, and a bit of magic," said Andrew Gernhard, producer of numerous holiday classics and a Connecticut native who continues to call the state home. "Having grown up here, I know firsthand the character and warmth that make Connecticut an ideal setting to bring these films to life. We've had the joy of filming so many holiday scenes here, and I think fans are going to love experiencing Connecticut through this lens."

A New Way to Experience Connecticut

Connecticut's Christmas Movie Trail invites visitors to explore a side of the state that typically shines on screen: snow-dusted main streets adorned with lights, historic inns decked for the holidays, and vibrant town squares. The trail taps into the growing travel trend of "set-jetting," where fans travel to real-life locations featured in their favorite movies and TV shows to relive memorable scenes and connect with the stories they love.

"The Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail showcases the state's unique role as a holiday destination, not just for movie sets but for real-life memories," adds Ellen Woolf Rubrich, State Brand Director. "Our communities—brought to life with the spirit, beauty, and joy audiences experience on screen. Now, with the growing trend of set-jetting, visitors can step into these holiday scenes themselves and experience every aspect of what make these movies so magical."

Highlights of the Trail

The Christmas Movie Trail is a curated guide, connecting travelers with the accommodations, dining spots, and attractions that play a role in 22 films from Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, BET, and Universal Studios. Highlights include:

Historic Inns and Cozy Accommodations : Experience the warmth and holiday decor of inns that have served as both real and fictional backdrops, perfect for a seasonal getaway.

: Experience the warmth and holiday decor of inns that have served as both real and fictional backdrops, perfect for a seasonal getaway. Iconic Holiday Scenes : From bustling main streets to picturesque town greens, each stop on the trail has been thoughtfully selected for its role in holiday movies, providing a full immersion into Connecticut's holiday spirit.

: From bustling main streets to picturesque town greens, each stop on the trail has been thoughtfully selected for its role in holiday movies, providing a full immersion into holiday spirit. Local Dining and Unique Attractions: Fans can enjoy locally-owned restaurants and charming cafes that feature in the films, and unique attractions that offer a complete holiday movie experience.

Featured Films: Trivia at St. Nick's, Where Are You, Christmas?, Mystic Christmas, Ghosts of Christmas Always, Sugar Plum Twist, A Holiday in Harlem, Next Stop, Christmas, One Royal Holiday, Holiday for Heroes, Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, Christmas at Pemberly Manor, Romance at Reindeer Lodge, Wally Lamb's Wishin' & Hopin', The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, The Holiday Fix Up, The Noel Diary, Soul Santa, My Adventures with Santa, A Very Nutty Christmas, A Very Merry Toy Store, Broadcasting Christmas, The Santa Con.

A Celebration of Tradition, Innovation, and Economic Impact

Holiday films have brought substantial economic benefits to Connecticut, with productions contributing over $58 million to the state's economy and creating more than 2,000 jobs. From $1.5 million spent on hotel rooms to $485,000 on vehicle rentals and $711,000 on meals and catering, holiday movie productions support a thriving local economy.

"Holiday movie productions have been a tremendous boost for Connecticut, supporting local businesses and creating jobs statewide," said George Norfleet, Executive Director of Office of Film, TV & Digital Media. "The Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail reflects how the state's scenic landscapes and vibrant communities continue to attract filmmakers, while also drawing visitors who want to experience the holiday magic for themselves."

"This trail is an innovative approach to travel that connects Connecticut's picturesque towns and vibrant cities with the magic of holiday cinema," said Anthony, Chief Marketing Officer, State of Connecticut. "We're giving visitors an immersive experience that brings their favorite holiday films to life. This trail isn't just about celebrating the movies themselves—it's about celebrating Connecticut's unique ability to blend tradition with fresh, creative travel experiences that drive economic growth and showcase the best of what our state has to offer."

As part of the festivities, 12 lucky Connecticut residents were chosen to attend the event and meet their favorite holiday film stars in person. Adding an extra layer of holiday magic, Hallmark actress Erin Cahill surprised one of the winners by drawing their name for a special opportunity—to be an extra in an upcoming Hallmark movie being filmed right here in Connecticut.

"It's moments like these that make the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail not just a celebration of these adored films; it's a tribute to our state pride," adds Anthony. "The trail beautifully captures Connecticut's 'Live, Work, Play' spirit bringing visitors to places we call home and highlighting the vibrant communities that make the state such an exceptional place to live, work, and enjoy. We're thrilled to share this unique experience with the fans, inviting them to embrace the magic of the holidays in Connecticut. The Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail is more than just a tour—it's an invitation to experience the heart and soul of our state during the most wonderful time of the year."

The event's festive atmosphere was further elevated by a holiday-inspired menu created by the award-winning team at The Charles. Guests were treated to a culinary experience that celebrated the flavors of the season, featuring standout dishes like a pistachio-crusted lamb crown roast complemented by a minted cranberry sauce, and a bacon-wrapped pork loin roast with a rich, mulled wine cranberry glaze. Sweet treats included whimsical Christmas morning chocolate pretzel rods, dipped Oreos, and holiday macaroons, adding a touch of festive indulgence.

The beverage offerings provided a nod to holiday traditions, with specialty cocktails such as "Santa's Salerno Spiced Eggnog Shooters" and "Cranberry-Rosemary Holiday Mimosas," alongside warming cups of mulled wine for added cheer. Heirloom Market's delightful eggnog cupcakes, a memorable feature from Hallmark's Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, added a special touch that connected the culinary experience back to the holiday film magic celebrated by the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail.

Adding to the festive spirit, the Connecticut Yuletide Carolers greeted guests with classic Christmas carols upon arrival, and their harmonious renditions continued in the music room of the Silas W. Robbins House. Dressed in traditional Victorian attire, the carolers set a nostalgic tone, inviting attendees to step back in time and immerse themselves in the magic of the season.

Whether it's sipping hot cocoa in a cafe featured in a Hallmark classic or strolling through a town square that hosted a Lifetime romance, the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail offers a magical holiday escape right in the heart of Connecticut.

For more information, including access to the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail map, visit www.CTvisit.com.

SOURCE State of Connecticut