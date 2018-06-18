Connecticut Water Service Provides Update on Go-Shop Process

As previously announced, the terms of the Connecticut Water and SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) merger agreement were amended to include a new go-shop provision, which allowed Connecticut Water to actively solicit proposals for an alternative merger, acquisition or other strategic transaction involving the Company. As part of this two-phase, 45-day go-shop process:

Connecticut Water's financial advisors directly contacted more than 50 parties, including more than 20 water and regulated utilities and more than 30 financial sponsors, to determine their interest in exploring a potential transaction with Connecticut Water.

Parties were encouraged to review Connecticut Water's publicly-available information, including all regulatory and SEC filings made in connection with the SJW Group merger (which includes a detailed 182-page proxy statement containing the Company's financial projections).

Of the parties contacted, half sought and received additional details regarding the Company.

All parties were informed that June 13, 2018 was the deadline for submitting preliminary, non-binding indications of interest, after which selected parties would be provided additional information and access to management before the July 14, 2018 deadline for submitting final proposals.

As of June 17, 2018, no proposals or indications of interest have been received. The Company noted that Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was among those contacted and invited to participate in the go-shop process; however, Eversource did not participate in the process and did not submit a proposal for consideration.

Given the absence of any alternative proposal submitted during the go-shop process, the Connecticut Water Board of Directors has unanimously determined to conclude the go-shop process and has unanimously reaffirmed its support for the SJW Group merger, which it believes is in the best interests of all Connecticut Water shareholders as well as the employees, customers and communities Connecticut Water serves.

Carol Wallace, Chairman of the Connecticut Water Board of Directors, said, "We believe the completion of this go-shop process should enable all of our shareholders to have confidence that the SJW Group merger maximizes the value of their investment. Before announcing the agreement with SJW Group, the Board, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, considered various alternatives and unanimously determined then, and reaffirms now, that the SJW Group merger is in the best interests of Connecticut Water shareholders and delivers substantial value and benefits both at completion and over the long-term."

Wallace continued, "We are moving forward to seek approval from shareholders and regulators and look forward to completing our value-enhancing merger with SJW Group as planned."

Connecticut Water urges its shareholders to ignore Eversource's obstructive communications campaign, which is designed to serve the interests of Eversource, not Connecticut Water shareholders. As previously detailed, the Connecticut Water Board carefully evaluated Eversource's proposal for $63.50 per share and concluded that it was not a superior proposal or reasonably likely to lead to a superior proposal and reaffirmed its intention to unanimously recommend that all Connecticut Water shareholders vote FOR the SJW Group merger, for reasons including, but not limited to:

Eversource's inadequate, non-binding proposal significantly undervalues Connecticut Water. It is under market and provides less value to Connecticut Water shareholders than the SJW Group merger. In fact, Eversource's $63.50 per share proposal is below Connecticut Water's most recent closing stock price of $65.00 per share on June 15, 2018 , and is below the Company's average daily closing stock price of $65.23 for the prior 30 trading days. It is also less than the implied value of $64.72 per share that Connecticut Water shareholders would receive through the SJW Group merger, based on SJW Group's unaffected closing share price as of April 25, 2018 1 ;

Eversource's stock-based alternative is not an attractive acquisition currency for Connecticut Water shareholders given Eversource's record of underperformance and limited future growth prospects;

Eversource's cash-based alternative would prevent Connecticut Water shareholders from participating in any future growth of the combined company;

Eversource's proposal is inconsistent with the investment criteria that Connecticut Water shareholders say they value, including a desire to invest in a pure-play water utility led by a team with a proven record of value creation;

Eversource's proposal lacks any commitments regarding customer service levels or to maintaining jobs or the local operations teams that serve Connecticut Water customers and communities; and

Eversource's proposal fails to provide benefits or commitments to customers, employees, or the communities Connecticut Water serves.

Eversource's recent assertion that it could deliver additional value to Connecticut Water shareholders is based on the false premise that the termination fees required under the SJW Group merger agreement would be avoided by Connecticut Water or paid to Connecticut Water by SJW Group. That is in contrast to Eversource's proposal letter submitted on April 5, 2018, which explicitly stated its proposal would not be reduced by the termination fee. Eversource's assertion is also inconsistent with industry norms and its own past practices. In fact, since 2010, 100% of announced merger of equals transactions within the U.S. included a termination fee. Notably, Eversource itself was formed in 2012 through a merger involving the former Northeast Utilities and NSTAR, which included a termination fee of $135 million.

Connecticut Water looks forward to completing the SJW Group merger and realizing the significant value and benefits it provides. As previously announced, the merger with SJW Group:

Delivers a significant immediate premium with the opportunity for continued substantial value creation. In addition to providing Connecticut Water shareholders with a substantial premium based on the Company's unaffected stock price on March 14, 2018 , the stock-based consideration provides shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the substantial upside value that is expected to be created as a result of the combined company's position as a leading, national, pure-play water utility company.

In addition to providing Connecticut Water shareholders with a substantial premium based on the Company's unaffected stock price on , the stock-based consideration provides shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the substantial upside value that is expected to be created as a result of the combined company's position as a leading, national, pure-play water utility company. Creates a new company with an enhanced growth platform and expanded rate base as a result of increased scale, geographic diversity and strong financial foundation. The combined company will be the third-largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in the U.S. and will have a strong multi-state presence in California , Connecticut , Maine and Texas . The increased financial and operating scale of the new organization provides the opportunity for investments in service and reliability across a more diverse geographic footprint, enhancing value for shareholders as well as benefitting customers and communities.

The combined company will be the third-largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in the U.S. and will have a strong multi-state presence in , , and . The increased financial and operating scale of the new organization provides the opportunity for investments in service and reliability across a more diverse geographic footprint, enhancing value for shareholders as well as benefitting customers and communities. Provides long-term benefits for customers, employees and communities with experienced local employees, leadership team and New England headquarters remaining in Connecticut . The merger will maintain Connecticut Water's longstanding commitments to outstanding customer service, which will be enhanced by the benefits of scale and the sharing of best practices, operational expertise and more extensive resources of the combined organization.

The merger will maintain Connecticut Water's longstanding commitments to outstanding customer service, which will be enhanced by the benefits of scale and the sharing of best practices, operational expertise and more extensive resources of the combined organization. Combines proven management teams who believe world-class customer service is a priority and have records of strategic execution and superior value creation. The combined SJW Group-Connecticut Water company will be led by an experienced Board and leadership team that leverages the strengths and capabilities of both companies. Each of the combined company's operating utilities and their customers will continue to be supported locally by a team of dedicated employees and their accomplished, existing leaders with no merger-related layoffs or job losses.

The Connecticut Water team, which will remain in place, has delivered:

Superior shareholder returns: Over the past five years, Connecticut Water has delivered a 179 percent total return to the Company's shareholders, outperforming Eversource, Connecticut Water's peers and the Dow Jones Utility Average Index by 119 percent, 66 percent and 145 percent, respectively 2 .

. ­Leading customer service: Connecticut Water has customer satisfaction rankings that consistently exceed 90 percent in customer surveys conducted by an independent research firm.

SJW Group has likewise delivered excellent customer service and shareholder returns and the combined organization will continue with that focus.

Would be highly accretive, while protecting jobs. The SJW Group merger is expected to be immediately accretive to Connecticut Water's standalone earnings per share, achieving accretion of approximately 5% to 10% annually on an earnings per share basis for the years 2019 through 2022. Notably, these accretion estimates are not dependent on cost savings or job cuts. Indeed, no merger-related layoffs are planned so there will be no impact on jobs at the utilities in Connecticut , Maine , California and Texas .

The SJW Group merger is expected to be immediately accretive to Connecticut Water's standalone earnings per share, achieving accretion of approximately 5% to 10% annually on an earnings per share basis for the years 2019 through 2022. Notably, these accretion estimates are not dependent on cost savings or job cuts. Indeed, no merger-related layoffs are planned so there will be no impact on jobs at the utilities in , , and . Creates a new company with shareholder returns derived from a stable and robust dividend and numerous investment opportunities. The combined SJW Group-Connecticut Water company is expected to benefit from a robust balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility, with total assets of $2.4 billion . This will result in a stronger financial foundation and increased capital markets access yielding a lower cost of capital, which will better enable the new organization to compete for attractive growth opportunities on a national level, supporting continued growth in both its dividend and earnings per share.

The SJW Group merger is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including from SJW Group stockholders for the issuance of shares in the transaction, Connecticut Water shareholders, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, the Maine Public Utilities Commission, and the Federal Communications Commission. As previously announced, the Federal Trade Commission has already granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. Based on the approvals required, Connecticut Water continues to expect the merger with SJW Group to close by year-end 2018.

CTWS is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut. CTWS is the parent company of The Connecticut Water Company, The Maine Water Company, The Avon Water Company, and The Heritage Village Water Company. Together, these subsidiaries provide water service to more than 450,000 people in Connecticut and Maine, and wastewater service to more than 10,000 people in Connecticut.

1 Based on the 1.1375 exchange ratio and SJW Group's closing stock price of $56.90 per share on April 25, 2018, the day before California Water Service announced its proposal to acquire SJW Group. The value per share of the merger of equals with SJW Group is not fixed and fluctuates based on SJW Group's stock price.

2 Returns calculated on CTWS unaffected closing stock price as of March 14, 2018, the day prior to merger announcement.

