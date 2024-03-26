CONNECTICUT'S FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO DEBUTS STATE-OF-THE-ART PRODUCTION STUDIO AND PARTNERSHIP WITH ITV AMERICA TO FILM SEASONS 23 & 24 OF FOX SERIES "HELLS KITCHEN"

Gordon Ramsay Hit Culinary Competition Serves as First Show to be Filmed at Foxwoods' New Studio in Mashantucket, CT

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxwoods Resort Casino , one of the world's largest and most recognized resort casinos in America, today announced an exclusive partnership with ITV America to film seasons 23 and 24 of Gordon Ramsay hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN. The collaboration marks a milestone for the show as it moves to Mashantucket, CT where a new set has been custom-built on property for the first time in the series' history.

HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV America in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer are executive producers.

Today's announcement amplifies the relationship between Foxwoods and the World-renowned Michelin-starred chef, which began in July 2023 with the opening of Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN's 6th restaurant, located in the Grand Pequot Tower at the resort casino. The newly built on-property studio will provide a dynamic backdrop for the show's intense culinary battles, with Foxwoods' world-class amenities prominently showcased. Construction of the expansive studio is currently underway and scheduled for completion at the end of April.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Hell's Kitchen cast and crew to Foxwoods and are honored to collaborate with ITV America for this pivotal moment in the show's legacy," said Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods. "Gordon Ramsay's fiery star power set against the backdrop of Foxwoods' stunning property guarantees that the next two seasons of Fox's show will deliver an unparalleled culinary showdown and viewing experience for 'Hell's Kitchen' fans. We look forward to highlighting Foxwoods as an unrivaled global resort destination for audiences – and travelers – worldwide."

Added ITV America CEO David George, "When we first approached Foxwoods about the opportunity we knew it would be a challenging deal to put together, but Jason and his team have exceeded expectations as partners. The space being created is perfect for the needs of Hell's Kitchen, and we hope it's just the first of many series we produce at Foxwoods."

For more information about Foxwoods Resort Casino, please visit https://www.foxwoods.com/

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos, AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms, dining options for all tastes, luxurious spas, award-winning golf, state-of-the-art theaters, Tanger Outlet Mall and conference space for groups of all sizes. There is always something new at Foxwoods, including the recently announced landmark deal with Great Wolf Lodge, opening in 2025 and our newly opened 80,000 sq ft expo center and High Stakes Bingo Hall, giving guests more reasons to stay than ever. When it comes to sports betting and gaming, Foxwoods has partnerships with fan-favorite betting and entertainment platforms, including DraftKings and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe's recently formed Wondr Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.

About ITV America

ITV America, part of ITV Studios, is one of the largest producers of unscripted content in the US. The company consists of six vertical production labels, including ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, High Noon Entertainment and Good Caper Content, with series such as: Hell's Kitchen (FOX); Emmy-winner Queer Eye (Netflix); Love Island (Peacock); The Chase (ABC); The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo); Good Bones (HGTV); and Alone and Pawn Stars (HISTORY), among many others.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Foxwoods Resort Casino