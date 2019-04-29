Connecticut's Kaliegh Garris Crowned Miss Teen USA 2019

RENO, Nev., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, The Miss Universe Organization crowned the contestant from Connecticut, Kaliegh Garris, Miss Teen USA at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino's Grand Theatre in Reno Tahoe. The event featured accomplished young women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Kaliegh Garris is a dual-enrolled student finishing her senior year at Joseph A. Foran High School and the Educational Center for the Arts where she studies theater. When she's not in the classroom, the 18-year-old enjoys performing on stage as a competitive dancer. The New Haven native is passionate about her personal movement, "We Are People 1st," which she started in honor of her older sister who has multiple disabilities. Through her program, Kaliegh educates others on ways to respectfully speak to individuals with health conditions and disabilities, and was recently recognized for her work by the Department of Disabled Services.

Contestants competed in Athletic Wear, Evening Gown, Final Question and Final Look. Hailey Colborn crowned Miss Connecticut Teen USA Kaliegh Garris her successor at the conclusion of the annual event. Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez and three-time Mid-America Emmy® award winning television host, Tim Tialdo, hosted the event.

For crowning moment photos, visit www.press.missuniverse.com.

The Miss Teen USA selection committee which helped determine the next winner included:

Ivette Fernandez: Former Miss Alaska USA; Commissioner on the Nevada Equal Rights Commission with 20 years of experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors, The White House and U.S. Senate

Kristen Remington: Two-time Emmy® Winning Evening Anchor and Health Watch reporter; Miss Nevada Teen USA 1999

Kristin Collin: Vice President of Morey Management Group, one of the leading music management companies in the world

Katherine Haik: Miss Teen USA 2015, successful model and high school honors graduate; current student at Louisiana State University

MJ Acosta: NFL Network reporter covering the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders; former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and contributor to NFL Network programs including NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning

Shannon Keel: General Manager, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Final Results: Miss Connecticut Teen USA Kaliegh Garris crowned Miss Teen USA

First Runner-Up: Miss North Dakota Teen USA Caitlyn Vogel

Second Runner-Up: Miss Nevada Teen USA Erica Yvette Bonilla

Third Runner-Up: Miss Mississippi Teen USA Kaylee Brooke McCollum

Fourth Runner-Up: Miss Alabama Teen USA Kalin Burt

Top Five: Miss Mississippi Teen USA Kaylee Brooke McCollum; Miss North Dakota Teen USA Caitlyn Vogel; Miss Nevada Teen USA Erica Yvette Bonilla; Miss Connecticut Teen USA Kaliegh Garris; Miss Alabama Teen USA Kalin Burt

Top Fifteen: Miss Alabama Teen USA Kalin Burt; Miss Arkansas Teen USA Maggie Williams; Miss Connecticut Teen USA Kaliegh Garris; Miss Illinois Teen USA A'Maiya Allen; Miss Kansas Teen USA Hannah DeBok; Miss Maryland Teen USA Amalia Sanches; Miss Massachusetts Teen USA Annie Lu; Miss Mississippi Teen USA Kaylee Brooke McCollum; Miss Nebraska Teen USA Erin Shae Swanson; Miss Nevada Teen USA Erica Yvette Bonilla; Miss North Dakota Teen USA Caitlyn Vogel; Miss Oklahoma Teen USA Abigail Billings; Miss South Carolina Teen USA Allie Richardson; Miss Tennessee Teen USA Bailey Guy; Miss Wyoming Teen USA Grace Turner

MISS TEEN USA® took place days prior to the 2019 MISS USA® Competition, which will air on Thursday, May 2 at 8pm ET live on FOX. Vanessa and Nick Lachey will host and Lu Sierra will serve as competition insider. Grammy® award winning singer, songwriter and producer T-Pain will perform and along with his hosting duties, the show will include a very special performance from Nick Lachey. Miss USA will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of accomplished female entrepreneurs, business leaders and industry experts, including former pageant winners. The two-hour event will conclude with Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers crowning her successor, chosen from representatives of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that empowers women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. MUO believes that every woman should be "Confidently Beautiful." MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. The contestants and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities, develop personal and professional goals and inspire others to do the same. The Miss Universe Organization is an Endeavor company. To learn more, visit www.missuniverse.com. Find MISS TEEN USA® on Facebook and YouTube, and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

About Endeavor

Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) is a global leader in sports, entertainment and fashion operating in more than 30 countries. Named one of Fortune's 25 Most Important Private Companies, Endeavor is comprised of a number of industry-leading companies including WME, IMG and UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation and management; brand marketing, sponsorship and licensing; media sales and distribution; event operation and management; and sports training and league development.

