Connecting Aviators Launches Innovative App Designed by Pilots to Connect with Pilots

It's the only app with pilot profiles unique to general aviation. Pilots can display their aviation achievements and see other pilots' profiles and ratings. Aviation information important to pilots is easily organized all in one app.

The exclusive map view organizes info by airports – member pilots, aircraft co-ownerships, flying clubs and aviation events.

It's free & easy to post an aircraft co-ownership in one of three categories: pilots seeking to join, pilots starting a co-ownership or existing co-ownership openings.

Learn where people are flying this week. iSorties™ makes it simple to find fly-ins, educational seminars or aviation events. Pilots can schedule an event with their connections and receive real-time notifications on who will attend.

Connecting Aviators offers pilots a secure community in contrast to public social platforms, which most pilots know can be problematic. True user identity is a member user requirement.

The app is ideal for general aviation pilots and particularly those interested in aircraft co-ownerships or flying clubs, which can lower flying and aircraft acquisition costs by 50-75%. A pilot's best aviation partnership may be just a second-degree connection away on Connecting Aviators.

"Finding the best pilots for an aircraft co-ownership can be time consuming and expensive, but it should not be that way. We're building a free national listing of aircraft co-ownerships by airport that will help many pilots lower their participation costs in general aviation," said CEO & Founder Jeffrey S. Brewer.

Connecting Aviators also offers a monthly subscription with enhanced features. To learn more, visit connectingaviators.com.

About Connecting Aviators

In 2013, ideation for Connecting Aviators started and emerged through several product iterations. In 2020, the company made a commitment to scale around a single idea – Interactive Aviator Software with exclusive features that allow pilots to find, connect and share their passion for flying with fellow aviators. Connecting Aviators is the Vision. Connecting Aviators was founded by Jeffrey S. Brewer, CPA, PPL. He's instrument rated with over 2,000 hours flight time and more than 20 years of general aviation experience.

