Connecting Cancer and Cosmetics: Tower Cancer Research Foundation and Lipstick Angels Collaborate to Offer Beauty and Wellness Support Classes for Los Angeles Cancer Community

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Cancer Research Foundation and Lipstick Angels are proud to announce their partnership aimed at providing essential beauty and wellness support classes to the cancer community of Los Angeles. These classes will be held at the stunning Tower Cancer Research Foundation facility in Beverly Hills, California.

"Amidst the challenges of battling cancer, it's crucial for individuals to prioritize self-care and well-being," says Renata Helfman, CEO of Lipstick Angels (pictured working with a cancer survivor). "Through this collaboration with Tower Cancer Research Foundation, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to look and feel their best during their cancer journey." www.towercancer.org/lipstick-angels/

Led by oncology-trained makeup artists and estheticians, the classes will be deeply rooted in education, offering participants valuable insights and techniques tailored to their unique needs. The overarching goal of these sessions is to cultivate an environment centered on self-care, education, and community support.

Christopher Clinton Conway, CEO of Tower Cancer Research Foundation, highlighted the synergies between Tower Cancer Research Foundation and Lipstick Angels, emphasizing their shared commitment to addressing cancer patient needs. "This first of its kind collaboration, will extend our impact to a wider audience, creating a more significant and successful outcome than we could have achieved individually."

The classes will cover a range of topics, including skincare, makeup techniques, and holistic wellness practices, providing attendees with practical skills to enhance their self-image and overall quality of life. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to connect with others facing similar experiences, fostering a sense of camaraderie and support.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tower Cancer Research Foundation to expand our reach and impact within the Los Angeles cancer community," added Helfman. "Together, we can create a nurturing space where individuals can not only learn and grow but also form meaningful connections that last beyond the classroom."

The classes will be held monthly, offering a recurring opportunity for participants to come together, learn, and forge new friendships. Through this ongoing initiative, Tower Cancer and Lipstick Angels are committed to supporting the holistic well-being of individuals affected by cancer, one class at a time.

About Lipstick Angels: Lipstick Angels is a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing beauty and wellness services to people affected by cancer. Through their unique programs, Lipstick Angels aims to empower and educate patients, inspiring them to embrace self-care moving forward. www.lipstickangels.org

About Tower Cancer : Tower Cancer Research Foundation was founded 25 years ago, with the goal of advancing groundbreaking research and profoundly supporting people affected by cancer — as we inch closer to a future free from the burden of the devastating disease. Inspired by the most promising science, we fund leading local researchers, making us a launchpad for additional funding and discoveries here and on the global stage. Our clinically-grounded patient support programs, hosted by Magnolia House, and community partner grants, funded by TCRF, align with the challenges faced by patients, survivors, and the whole cancer community. We believe that impact begins here, and it starts with you. www.towercancer.org

