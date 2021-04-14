Connecting Content and Commerce: The German AdTech Platform YIELDKIT is entering the next phase of growth in the U.S.

Tobias Conrad, CCO of YIELDKIT, says, "With Nikolaus joining the management board, we are taking the next step in our mission to establish and maintain strong relationships in the U.S. His deep knowledge of the market and his experience in managing enterprise level sales cycles is an enormous asset for us, particularly for our further international expansion."

Nikolaus Spitzy started his career at RetailMeNot in Germany. Following the company's successful IPO, he became the first international employee in company history to be promoted to RetailMeNot's HQ in Austin, TX. Post RetailMeNot, Nikolaus Spitzy worked for leading tech companies in New York such as adMarketplace and, most recently, White Ops. Nikolaus Spitzy holds a Master's Degree in International Finance from EADA Business School in Barcelona, Spain.

About Yieldkit

YIELDKIT is a technology platform that connects content with commerce. Currently 5,000 publishers and 50,000 advertisers are associated worldwide. Matching occurs through YIELDKIT's machine learning technology and AI. It analyzes publishers' text-based content and brings together certain terms and keywords approved by the publisher with matching e-commerce offers and services from advertisers. Publishers can additionally monetize their content and advertisers have access to a high-performance in-text advertising format. Among the company's shareholders is Waterland Private Equity. YIELDKIT was founded and is based in Hamburg, operating in more than 160 countries worldwide. www.yieldkit.com

