Connecting Culture and Commerce in America's Seventh-largest City

VIA Metropolitan Transit, San Antonio's public transportation provider, helps make the connection between the year-round tourist season and some of the most-visited sites in the Lone Star State with routes designed to carry local and visiting tourists, and workers in the city center. VIA's "VIVA" routes are thriving, as a specially branded service connecting culture and commerce through the heart of San Antonio with over 1 million passengers in its first three years.

The major milestone, celebrated this summer, solidifies VIA's role in supporting the vitality of major cultural, historic, and entertainment destinations—like the famed Alamo, San Antonio Missions World Heritage Site, and River Walk—and supporting local employees and businesses that are part of San Antonio's massive tourism industry. Hospitality is one of the top five industries in San Antonio, contributing $15.2 billion into the local economy and employing more than 140,000.

"The success of VIA's VIVA routes affirms that transit provides a vital connection to our city's rich and storied history; a driving force to the art, music, history, and discovery that makes our region unique," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said.

VIVA routes run daily, with extended hours and frequent service. Standard fares and discounts apply. The best value for riders is a VIA Day Pass, which provides unlimited rides, all day for only $2.75. VIA recently announced they will offer free service on all VIVA routes, every Saturday in October as part of the city's Museum Month celebration.

