Connecting East Dallas, EDENS Shares Casa Linda Plaza Extensive Redevelopment Efforts

"East Dallas is a close-knit community that deserves more places for connecting and engaging in conversation. We want to give the neighborhood a reason to come together that is uniquely their own," said Tom Kiler, Managing Director at EDENS. "EDENS' purpose is to enrich community, and these redevelopment initiatives will be rooted in and reflective of East Dallas."

To create a cohesive and pedestrian-friendly property, the redevelopment efforts include the creation of more comfortable seating areas, upgraded amenities and improved outdoor space without impacting parking availability or convenience. Environmentally mindful in the development, EDENS will preserve existing trees and greenery, while highlighting bike racks to welcome alternate modes of transportation— all in an effort to create a stronger connection to the nearby White Rock Lake Park and Dallas Arboretum. Casa Linda will offer WiFi, be equipped with enjoyable seating and showcase new collaborations with local artists, offering a place for visitors to relax and connect.

EDENS' Casa Linda is home to more than 340,000 square feet of retail.

While renovations are completed, all retailers will remain open, including Alberton's, Another Broken Egg, BBVA Compass Bank, Boomer Jack's Grill and Bar, Casa Linda Barbers, Castle Dental Centers, Chili's, Clean Getaway, Dollar Tree, Doug Burger, El Fenix Mexican Restaurant, Elliott's Hardware, European Wax Center, Feathered Eye Lash Studio, Four Seasons Farmers Market, Freeman Village Cleaners, Great Clips, H&R Block, Hair Group, Havana Café Partners, Highland Park Cafeteria, Hong Kong Tailor, I Love Kickboxing, Joint The Chiropractic Place, Land's End, Lewis Tae Kwon Do, Lover's Pizza and Pasta, Lucky Dog Books, Maddox Shop, Massage Envy, MedPost Urgent Care, Monster Yogurt, Nail Star, Nail 2000, New World Nails and Spa, Nothing Bundt Cakes, O'Keefe Group, Inc., Palm Beach Tan, Paula Mann Agency, Pei Wei Asian Diner, Petco, Preferred Open MRI, Restoration Dallas Chiropractor, Salons By JC, Sample House & Candle Shop, Savor Patisserie, Schlotzky's Deli, Sergio's Jewelry, SOI Brow Threading Salon, Southern Maid Donuts, Starbucks, State Farm Insurance, Steel City Pops, Subway, Supercuts, TC Makeup, T-Mobile, Torchy's Tacos, United HealthCare, UPS Store, Urban Spools, Ventura's Shoe & Boot, Wells Fargo, White Rock Orthodontics, Whitely Family Dental, Wingstop, and Yoga Up.

About EDENS

EDENS develops, owns and operates community shopping centers in primary markets across the country. The company has built an institutional-quality portfolio of more than 125 retail places. EDENS has regional headquarters in Washington, DC, Boston, Columbia, Atlanta, Miami and Dallas. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com.

