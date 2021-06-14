Connecting in a New World: Experiential Design Agency Launches Hybrid Event Solutions

DENVER, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As events are slowly coming "back to normal," Alt Ethos—a Denver-based experiential design agency that specializes in virtual and hybrid events—is excited to offer solutions for a post-Covid world.

Alt Ethos Super Hybrid Networking Seamless connections in hybrid events

The heart of a good event is engagement. During the pandemic, virtual event producers struggled to engage and retain their virtual audiences. So, Alt Ethos went to work, looking for solutions to the inherent challenges posed by virtual events. That's when we came up with our signature Virtual and Hybrid Event Solutions where we feature our browser-based 3D events platform Pathos Metaverse.

The name says it all: Our mission is to infuse events with emotional connection, which facilitates true engagement. Virtual events are distant by nature. Pathos Metaverse solves for that lack of connection by integrating the organic nature of in-person networking with a highly accessible virtual platform that opens your event up to attendance from anywhere on the planet through our very own immersive world.

Connect Global Audiences Seamlessly

Pathos Metaverse connects brands to a global audience in 3D worlds through browser-based accessibility. We are already using this for virtual events and building custom branded locations. We have updated the metaverse and hybrid events to make them super hybrid. These new features take advantage of the unique capabilities of Pathos helping create lasting connections.

Imagine walking into a networking event in real life and hearing a conversation that you would like to be a part of. You walk up to the group of people and start networking. Half of the people in the group that you're speaking with are remote and participating virtually, but they're standing there as their Avatars, fully engaged and present in the physical event. It's organic, seamless connection for a new world.

Alt Ethos is launching with a webinar on June 24, 2021, with a select few VIP viewings in the browser-based and easily accessible Pathos Metaverse. Just register at the link to become eligible for our VIP event. Our proprietary interactive physical designs are unique and have been delighting event goers both pre- and post-pandemic through clients such as Google, Meow Wolf, L'Oreal, and CODAworx, among many others. Your event can become an experience modeled not only around revenue-generation, but also around inclusivity and accessibility, offering an exciting opportunity to engage your audience in a truly hybrid way.

About Alt Ethos:

Alt Ethos is an experiential design agency. The company creates virtual environments, and custom immersive worlds that come to life. Our talented team transforms clients' visions into engaging experiences, offering memorable experiences across multiple platforms. Our CEO, Ethan Bach, has 25 years of experience in events and a lifetime of dedication to creating media that evokes emotional responses. Ethan has an MFA from RPI in Electronic Arts and worked as a Researcher and Principal Investigator on NSF and DoD-funded grants in immersive interactivity.

