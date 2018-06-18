Connecting In Our Communities: Thousands of BMO Employees Make a Difference in North America, U.K. and Ireland on BMO Volunteer Day 2018

During business hours, BMO employees across Canada, the U.S. – and for the first time, U.K. and Ireland – gave their time to a wide range of local charities in more than 100 communities. The contributions included:

Toronto : BMO employees worked with more than 250 seniors to help break social isolation and promote improved physical and emotional well-being through Seniors Month Celebration lunches and events.

BMO employees worked with more than 250 seniors to help break social isolation and promote improved physical and emotional well-being through Seniors Month Celebration lunches and events. Chicago : Through the American Red Cross, 50 employees volunteered to work with veterans at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the Jess Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Centre and Fisher House.

Through the American Red Cross, 50 employees volunteered to work with veterans at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the Jess Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Centre and Fisher House. Toronto and Chicago : BMO's Pro Bono Legal Program expanded under Volunteer Day to pair lawyers with non-lawyers to provide free legal services to low-income individuals and vulnerable clients of third-party organizations.

BMO's Pro Bono Legal Program expanded under Volunteer Day to pair lawyers with non-lawyers to provide free legal services to low-income individuals and vulnerable clients of third-party organizations. Across Canada : Employees brought BMO's Sustainability Principles to life by leading environmentally-focused projects with 15 charities in support of sustainable communities and agriculture.

Employees brought BMO's Sustainability Principles to life by leading environmentally-focused projects with 15 charities in support of sustainable communities and agriculture. Greater Milwaukee : More than 40 employees hosted a literacy fair with the Boys and Girls Clubs where they organized activities ranging from reading and writing to art, puzzles, and learning games.

More than 40 employees hosted a literacy fair with the Boys and Girls Clubs where they organized activities ranging from reading and writing to art, puzzles, and learning games. U.K. and Canada : More than 70 employees volunteered with the Alzheimer Society to help better the lives of those living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

More than 70 employees volunteered with the Alzheimer Society to help better the lives of those living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. North America , U.K. and Ireland : BMO employees worked with Ronald McDonald House Charities in six cities. In Ireland , volunteers provided relief to families with seriously ill children by providing them with a healthy, home-cooked meal after a long day at the hospital, relieving them of the added worry of having to cook themselves.

"I speak on behalf of all my U.S. colleagues when I say that BMO Volunteer Day is a source of great pride for all of us," said David Casper, President and CEO, BMO Harris Bank, and Group Head, North American Commercial Banking. "We all share a genuine commitment to helping others and making a difference in the communities we serve. Giving back is a key element of who we are as an organization."

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider – the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $744 billion as of April 30, 2018, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connecting-in-our-communities-thousands-of-bmo-employees-make-a-difference-in-north-america-uk-and-ireland-on-bmo-volunteer-day-2018-300667817.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group