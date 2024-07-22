Connecting Industries and Tourism Worldwide, 2025 Tourism Plus Shanghai Invites Exhibitors Globally

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- March 30th-April 3rd, the 2025 TOURISM PLUS SHANGHAI will be held in the top 3 exhibition halls in Shanghai within 700,000 square meters, covering 4 cluster exhibitions, with over 6,000 exhibitors. In the year 2025, we are expecting more visitors than 2024 that was 420,256 visitors from 141 countries and regions, including 15,800 from overseas.

Under the slogan 'Connecting Industries and Tourism Worldwide', the TOURISM PLUS SHANGHAI aims to promote the enhancement of tourist destinations by investment and business cooperation from related industries. The expo is guided by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, co-organized by the China Tourism Association, and organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.. Like Shanghai Tourism Festival, it is known as one of the 'three major iconic events of Shanghai tourism' every year.

Four cluster exhibitions of TOURISM PLUS SHANGHAI cover the entire tourism industry chain of 'catering, hotel, transportation, visit, shopping, and entertainment', integrating exhibition displays, international events, important forums and conferences, online and offline activities, etc..

2025 TOURISM PLUS SHANGHAI will include a total of 42 exhibition categories within 12 different industry segments and is a one stop solution platform of 'investment-operation-promotion' for companies and tourist destinations.

4 Cluster Exhibitions

HOTELEX Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expo, founded in 1992

Hotel & Shop Plus, Shanghai International Hospitality Design & Supplies Expo, founded in 1992

China Shanghai International Boat Show and The Lifestyle Show Shanghai, founded in 1996

Tourism Plus Shanghai Theme Pavilion, founded in 2021

12 Industry Segments

Travel Industry | Catering Industry | Hotel Industry | Commercial Real Estate Industry | Retail Industry | Architectural Decoration Industry | Property Management Industry | Cleaning and Maintenance Industry | Chain Franchise Industry | Shipbuilding Industry | Sports and Outdoor Industry | Health Industry

48 Categories in Three Major Exhibition Halls

National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai): Kitchen Equipment & Supplies | Tableware | Catering Ingredients | Food Comprehensive | Beverage Comprehensive | Coffee & Tea | Ice Cream Equipment & Materials | Baking Equipment & Materials | Alcoholic Drinks | Catering Design & Supporting | Food & Catering Packaging | Brand Franchising & Chain Store Resources

Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center: Domestic & Overseas Tourist Destinations | Tourism New Quality Productive Forces | Tourism & Cultural Products | Tourism Operation & Facilities | Museum / Intangible Cultural Heritage / Creative Industry / IP License | Health Plus | Boat & Relevant Services | Boat Equipment & Accessories | Water Sports | Lure Fishing | Outdoor Sports | Premium lifestyle | BBDS

Shanghai New International Expo Center: Ceramics and Bathroom | Architectural Decoration Materials | Engineering Design | Lighting and Intelligent Guest Control | Smart Hotels | Smart Offices | Chain Franchise | Hotel Supplies | Hotel Linens and Uniforms | Hotel Supplies Comprehensive | Room Comprehensive | Commercial Space | Public Space | Hotel and Commercial Furniture and Soft Furnishings | Smart Health and Sleep Boutique | Cleaning Equipment and Accessories | Cleaning Tools and Detergents | Bathroom Supplies | Indoor Environmental Technology and Equipment | Building Facilities Maintenance and Management | Intelligent Cleaning Systems | Washing Equipment and Supplies | Sanitation Facilities and Supplies

Connecting Industries and Tourism Worldwide

UN Tourism's projection for 2024 points to a full recovery of international tourism with arrivals growing 2% above 2019 levels. The tourism industry is entering a new era and embarking on a new journey.

Connecting Industries and Tourism Worldwide. The comprehensive effects of tourism as a large industry, livelihood and exhibition is continuously expanded, and the value of tourism as the entrance to the city of traffic and the engine of service economy is more prominent. Lead by science and technology, capturing the strategic opportunity of digital and AI development, cultivating the new quality productive forces of culture and tourism, extending the culture and tourism industry chain, and expanding the culture and tourism ecosystem, the future of the TOURISM PLUS SHANGHAI can be expected.

2025 TOURISM PLUS SHANGHAI invites companies and tourist destinations all over the world to join the expo and show their new products, services, and projects to the visitors both from China and worldwide.

From March 30th-April 3rd, 2025, we hope to see you in Shanghai, China.

Website: www.lbhgle.com/en-tps

