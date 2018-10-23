Connecting IR Professionals in Taiwan with the Global Capital Markets

Esteemed guests participating in the panel include Mr. Marc H. Iyeki, Regional Head of Asia Pacific for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Mr. Gary A. Labranche, President and CEO of National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI), Dr. Elizabeth Sun, Spokesperson of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), and Ms. Fufu Shen, Spokesperson of Chung Hwa Telecom, and Ms. Eileen Liang, COO of PWC Taiwan. Also attending the event to the lend support to the launch of TIRI was Mr. Hsu Jan-yau, the Chairman of Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), and Ms. Edith Lee, the Managing Director and CEO of Taipei Exchange.

The increase in foreign institutional investors ownership in recent years have gradually raised the bar of investor relations practices in Taiwan, and now, the government regulators are stepping up requirements to further elevate IR efforts of public companies via the introduction of the "New Roadmaps for CSR 2018 to 2020". Beginning in September 2018, TIRI has joined IR conferences hosted by the TWSE to promote the value of committed efforts of investor relations to spokespersons, CFOs, and IROS, persons who may be responsible for publicly listed companies' IR efforts.

According to NIRI, the function of Investor Relations is defined as "a strategic management responsibility that integrates finance, communication, marketing and securities law compliance to enable the most effective two-way communication between a company, the financial community, and other constituencies, which ultimately contributes to a company's securities achieving fair valuation." TIRI Chairperson Ms. Fufu Shen agrees and added, "public companies should have dedicated IROs who crafts key investment messages for the companies. In fact, companies are more likely be fairly valued by investors when managements legitimately value the role of IROs and is actively involved in the efforts to engage with investors."

TIRI Vice Chairman Jonny Guo said: "Investor relations (IR) raises a company's market value and creates shareholder value. It is a practical, comprehensive component of capital markets, yet Taiwan previously lacked channels to teach IR and share related experiences. TIRI's founding changes that. By providing professional IR education and certification in support of listed companies, TIRI is a strong proponent of building professional management platforms. In the future, TIRI will hold a range of offline activities that provide opportunities for IR workers to interact. TIRI's annual meetings will serve as an excellent communication platform for professional managers while opening links to international capital markets."

LaBranche said: "The National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) is honored to attend TIRI's founding ceremony. We welcome TIRI as the newest member of the international IR community. Since Taiwan previously lacked a professional IR organization that could connect with international capital markets, IR organizations from around the world are eager to cooperate with TIRI."

"TIRI's founding will provide more IR practical experiences and resources to Taiwan's listed companies. TIRI will also represent Taiwan's capital markets at international IR organizational events and initiatives," Shen said.

TIRI Profile

Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) was established to serve as a communication platform for the management teams, shareholders, securities analysts, capital markets, and governing agencies that work with listed companies at stock exchanges, over-the-counter markets, and emerging markets, as well as companies planning public offerings and non-public innovative companies. We seek to advance investor relations in Taiwan and the professional capacity and positioning of our members, and international capital market communication.

NIRI Profile

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. The largest professional investor relations association in the world, NIRI's more than 3,300 members represent over 1,600 publicly held companies and $9 trillion in stock market capitalization.

