Connecting Omaha to the Future: FiberFirst Unveils Fiber Internet Services in Nebraska

FiberFirst

01 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

Expanding High-Speed Connectivity to Omaha Residents and Businesses

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberFirst, a Texas-based internet service provider (ISP), has announced the launch of its fiber internet services in the city of Omaha, Nebraska. As part of its ongoing partnership with Ubiquity, a private infrastructure investment firm specializing in critical communications infrastructure, FiberFirst is now operational as an ISP on Ubiquity's open-access network in Omaha, NE.

Over the last two years, FiberFirst established its presence in Texas by offering high-speed fiber internet services to residents and businesses in the DFW and greater Austin areas. Following a soft launch on October 16, 2023, FiberFirst has fully commenced its services more broadly in the Omaha market as of today, November 1st.

"We are thrilled to bring FiberFirst to the community of Omaha, Nebraska, and we look forward to being a partner of the community for years to come," stated Bryan Davis, Executive Vice President of Sales and Service at FiberFirst."

Some of the initial neighborhoods to experience FiberFirst's services will be Dundee, Benson, Morton Meadows, Florence, and surrounding areas. The company aims to serve the Omaha community by providing high-speed, multi-gigabit-capable internet services, whole-home Wi-Fi, and other connected offerings. FiberFirst's service plans encompass up to 5 GB speeds for homes and tailored multi-gigabit solutions for businesses, all without data caps or additional fees.

"Omaha, Nebraska, is set to experience a new era of digital connectivity as we introduce our high-speed fiber internet services," stated Davis. "Our collaboration with Ubiquity empowers us to bring multi-gigabit-capable internet to homes and businesses in Omaha. This marks a promising step towards establishing FiberFirst as the favorite ISP in the region."

The Launch of FiberFirst services in Omaha is a significant milestone for the company's growth. Following its growing footprint in Texas, this move marks FiberFirst's second official state of operation, showcasing the company's commitment to broadening its service footprint. The company plans to explore further expansion opportunities in the near future.

About FiberFirst

FiberFirst is a Texas-based service provider, delivering services over 100% fiber optic networks. It offers multi-gigabit speed fiber internet connections and value-added communication services to homes, businesses, and enterprises with locally based support teams. For more information, please visit FiberFirst.com.

