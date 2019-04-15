Connecting the Bigger Picture: Volvo Presents the Future of Sustainable Transport Solutions at ACT Expo 2019

"Because the industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, it is no longer enough for Volvo to solely focus on developing and offering state-of-the-art trucks and services. The challenges we are facing demand a far more holistic approach," said Peter Voorhoeve, President of Volvo Trucks North America. "We are prepared for this shift and are already collaborating with key stakeholders to develop, test and bring new sustainable transport solutions to the market through connected vehicle technologies, electromobility and automation."

Volvo Trucks' evolution from a truck and services provider to a key driver in connecting multiple partners has enabled the company to develop innovative end-to-end solutions that will drive emission reductions, increase transportation efficiency, and improve road safety and quality of life for our communities.

Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) is a public-private partnership that serves as a proof point of the company's industry-leading mindset. The project involves 16 partners working together to transform freight operations at the facilities of two of the United States' top trucking fleets. Volvo LIGHTS is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities. Within Volvo LIGHTS, the all-electric Volvo VNR regional-haul demonstrator trucks will be put into operation in California in late 2019, ahead of a planned commercial North American roll-out in 2020.

"While demonstrating electric trucks being used in real-world applications, the Volvo LIGHTS project also exhibits the need for an interconnected approach of OEMs, governments, energy providers, charging infrastructure, fleet owners and others collaborating to further sustainable urban development," says Keith Brandis, vice president of product planning with Volvo Trucks. "This is an excellent opportunity to show the end-to-end potential of electrification."

Volvo Trucks is a frontrunner in the development of automation technology, having recently introduced the first commercial customer pilot providing a fully autonomous transport solution. These advancements come in many forms and applications, designed to enhance safety, increase productivity, reduce fuel costs and optimize traffic management and route planning. "We see autonomous solutions as a complement to today's transportation systems with implementation in confined areas such as mines, ports and mega-distribution centers but also on public roads in specific hub-to-hub applications," said Sasko Cuklev, director of autonomous solutions at Volvo Trucks.

Connectivity, real-time data and machine learning is another technological area undergoing rapid development. Volvo Trucks is spearheading the development of truck connectivity and meeting the demands of increased uptime within the transport industry. Remote diagnostics provide operators with real-time information on vehicle status and monitors a variety of potential fault codes. Remote programming allows fleets to perform over-the-air updates within minutes, allowing trucks to change parameter settings remotely and thereby easily switching between operating modes for a variety of optimizations including maximizing fuel efficiency and truck performance.

The drive and the purpose behind Volvo Trucks' role in developing sustainable end-to-end solutions will be showcased at ACT Expo Booth #1634, where senior experts from Volvo Trucks will be providing a demonstration of The Bigger Picture at re-occurring times.

In addition to these planned presentations, executive leadership from Volvo will be discussing how the technologies and transport solutions, which are becoming technically and commercially viable through stakeholder collaborations, brings together the environment, cities and people, turning products into services and forms ecosystems enabling societies to function sustainably. See times below:

Peter Voorhoeve , President of Volvo Trucks North America – Trending: The State of Alternative Fuels and Connected Tech on Wednesday, April 24 from 11:00am – 12:30pm

, President of Volvo Trucks North America – on from – Keith Brandis , Vice President, Product Planning, Volvo 3P – Volvo Group Trucks Technology – BO 2.1 Near Zero Emission & Zero Emission Freight Facilities Projects on Thursday, April 25 from 10:30am – 12:00pm

, Vice President, Product Planning, Volvo 3P – Volvo Group Trucks Technology – on from – Aravind Kailas – Research and Innovation Manager, Volvo Group – Connected Vehicle Technology Workshop 2.0 – Connected Vehicle Technology 1 – OEM Technology Across All Weight Classes on Tuesday, April 23 from 10:10am – 11:30am

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of 2,100 dealers and workshops in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 15 countries across the globe. In 2018, more than 127,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks´ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

www.volvotrucks.us www.volvotrucks.ca www.volvotrucks.mx

