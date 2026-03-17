Connecting the World, Empowering the Future

CAC2026 Opened in Shanghai, Building a Global Ecosystem for the Entire Crop Inputs Industry Chain

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China International Agrochemical & Crop Protection Exhibition (CAC2026) grandly opened on March 17 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Guided by the mission of "Connecting the World, Serving the Industry, Empowering the Companies," this year's exhibition brings together 2,320 exhibitors from home and abroad across an exhibition space over 160,000 square meters. Through its four sub-exhibitions—CropProtection, FSHOW, CACE, and AgTech—CAC2026 creates a high-quality global trade platform that integrates both domestic and international markets, striving to build a "Global ecosystem for the entire crop inputs industry chain." The opening day witnessed overwhelming attendance, with thousands of industry professionals from home and abroad gathering to chart a new sustainable future for the global agrochemical industry.

I. Global Industry Professionals Gather in Shanghai, Building a High-Quality Global Trade Platform

With 25 years of development, CAC2026 fully leverages its unique advantages in linking upstream and downstream industries and connecting domestic and international markets. The exhibition attracts 2,320 exhibitors from 37 countries worldwide. During the exhibition, over 50,000 industry professionals are expected to gather, with delegation visits from Argentina, Brazil, India, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and others, a spectacular showcase of CAC's extraordinary global influence. Today's CAC not only meets exhibitors' needs to explore global markets, fosters collaboration across the industry chain, but also serves the procurement demands of domestic agricultural input distributors. It has established itself as a high-quality global trade platform that integrates both domestic and international markets.

II. Four Sub-exhibitions Create a Panoramic Ecosystem, Covering the Entire Value Chain of Agricultural Modernization

With the grand vision of "Where the Agrochemical World Meets", this year's exhibition features four sub-exhibitions—CropProtection, FSHOW, CACE, and AgTech—dedicated to building a "Global Ecosystem for the Entire Crop Inputs Industry Chain."

CropProtection, serving as a barometer of the global pesticide industry, comprehensively showcases key segments across the entire value chain, from pesticide technical materials, formulations, and intermediates to biopesticides and biocontrol technologies, adjuvants and formulation technologies, testing services, industry consulting, and logistics services. The specially designated "Biopesticides & Biocontrol Technologies Pavilion" and "Sci-Tech Commercialization Pavilion" aim to promote the industrialization and internationalization of agricultural biological products, establish an innovative platform for deep industry-academia-research integration, and inject new momentum into high-quality and sustainable industry development.

FSHOW, as a bellwether of the global fertilizer industry, covers all product categories including mineral raw materials, compound fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, biostimulants, and fertilizer additives. FSHOW is dedicated to building a synergistic development system integrating "Resources-Technologies-Markets," providing a professional exchange platform for fertilizer industry professionals worldwide and driving the transformation and upgrading of the fertilizer sector towards greater efficiency, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

CACE focuses on the intelligent, green, and sustainable future of agrochemical production, showcasing intelligent production equipments and operating systems, innovative packaging solutions, novel label design and applications, green technologies, and precision crop protection equipments. It presents cutting-edge technologies, innovations, and solutions across the entire agrochemical equipment industry chain, offering one-stop technology and equipment support for agrochemical enterprises pursuing green intelligent manufacturing and high-quality sustainable development, while also providing new solutions for precision pesticide application.

AgTech, under the theme "Innovation-driven, Technology-empowered." panoramically presents cutting-edge technologies and equipments spanning the entire industry chain, including smart agriculture, modern seed industry, intelligent greenhouses, precision irrigation, agricultural IoT, and digital agriculture platforms. It creates an efficient global platform for trade matching and industry exchange, injecting new momentum into agricultural modernization.

III. Merge Global Expert Wisdom, Empowering Companies to Seize New Opportunities

CAC2026 is not merely a stage for product display and trade exchange—it is fertile ground for thought leadership, trend insights, and business opportunity cultivation. Through diverse conference activities, the exhibition truly "empowers the companies," enabling global exhibitors and professional visitors to maximize their gains within a limited timeframe.

1. Merge Global Expert Wisdom, Creating Industry Information Feast

CAC Conference Week 2026, held during the exhibition, brings together global expert intelligence through three major conferences (CropProtection, FSHOW, and AgTech), 14 conference sessions, and over 100 expert reports. Covering topics such as industry policies, technological innovation, product applications, and market development, the conference week provides industry professionals with an information feast for knowledge updating and sustainable development.

Crop Protection Conference offers in-depth insights into global pesticide industry policies, market trends, biopesticide and biocontrol technologies, regulatory changes in registration management, market development experiences, nano-pesticide development, and the latest scientific and technological achievements, supporting the international and sustainable development of pesticides and upstream/downstream industries.

FSHOW Conference fully leverages its role as an industry bridge, focusing on global fertilizer markets, biologicals, fertilizer efficiency improvement, and agricultural sustainable development. Through keynote forums, specialized sub-forums, and international brand matchmaking sessions, it provides channels for policy interpretation, technological exchange, and market connections, promoting industrial collaboration and mutual success.

AgTech Conference aims to establish a high-level, international dialogue platform, conducting in-depth discussions around four core areas: smart equipment, seed industry innovation, modern greenhouses, and intelligent irrigation. It brings together cutting-edge industry trends and innovative practices to explore how advanced technologies can empower the entire agricultural production chain, collectively envisioning the future of agriculture and driving the global agricultural sector toward precision, intelligence, and sustainability.

2. Pesticide Industry Forum Supports Overseas Market Development of High-Quality Pesticides

This year's forum invited leaders from China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF) and Institute for the Control of Agrochemicals, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (ICAMA), Shanghai Customs, Yangshan Customs, along with representatives from 20 companies. In-depth exchanges and discussions focused on new situations, challenges, and difficulties encountered in China's pesticide import and export, as well as new trends, directions, and approaches in trade and industrial development—providing valuable insights and recommendations for high-quality overseas market development.

IV. Strengthen CAC Brand Building, Enrich CAC Cultural Connotations

While promoting the development of the global crop inputs industry, CAC places great emphasis on its own brand building, having received international recognition as an UFI Approved International Event and honors such as "Shanghai Excellent Exhibition."

During CAC2026, we proudly introduced the CAC mascot—Maimeng. Through Maimeng's lively and lovely image, we aim to further enhance CAC brand visibility, enrich its cultural connotations, and advance the development of CAC's global brand as we stride toward becoming a world-class brand exhibition.

V. Exhibition Services Further Upgraded, Co-creating a New Chapter for Industry Development

This year, we have innovated our exhibition and optimized our service system, placing greater emphasis on meeting the needs of both exhibitors and visitors. By simplifying the registration and badge collection process, enhancing the CAC Guide and Booth Navigation System, we have improved participant experience, supporting precise businesses connect with target partners and efficiently schedule business meetings. Our goal is to create an indispensable platform for exchange and collaboration within the industry and create a new chapter in industry development and make even greater contributions to safeguarding global food security and abundant harvests!

CONTACT: Vicky Li, [email protected]

SOURCE CAC2026