Connecting the world from London: Heathrow continues to grow as oneworld's most served global hub

Alaska Airlines boosts alliance's presence at Heathrow to 14 member airlines

29 million one world customers flew from, to or through LHR last year

world customers flew from, to or through LHR last year 71% of Round the World bookings include London as part of multi-stop itinerary

LONDON, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The oneworld Alliance will expand its presence at London's Heathrow Airport to 14 member airlines when Alaska Airlines launches its new nonstop service to Seattle on Friday, 22 May 2026.

Flight attendants of all 14 oneworld carriers serving London Heathrow

This summer, oneworld airlines will offer nearly 2,800 weekly departures directly connecting London Heathrow to over 160 destinations in more than 60 countries. Alongside an extensive global network, oneworld customers enjoy premium facilities at LHR, including 13 First and Business Class lounges offered by British Airways, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Qantas and Qatar Airways across Terminals 3, 4 and 5.

London is also the leading destination for international travellers planning Round the World trips, with 71 percent of bookings made so far this year on oneworld.com including the city as part of a multi-stop itinerary. Last year, around 29 million oneworld customers flew from, to or through London Heathrow, of which almost 30 percent were connecting between oneworld member airlines.

Ole Orvér, oneworld's CEO, said: "With service from the most oneworld carriers and nearly 400 daily departures, London Heathrow is a cornerstone of our global network, where our members work together to deliver smooth connectivity for millions of customers every year. It is also one of the world's leading business travel markets, with more than 160,000 premium seats offered weekly by our airlines, and we are delighted to welcome Alaska Airlines as it launches its inaugural Seattle service from Heathrow, further expanding travel choices for oneworld customers."

Brett Catlin, vice president of Loyalty, Partnerships and International at Alaska Airlines said: "As we launch service to London, we're proud to further strengthen the value of our oneworld membership for guests. As one of the world's most important international gateways, London opens up even more seamless options for our guests to connect onward across Europe and beyond through the oneworld alliance."

Ross Baker, Heathrow's Chief Customer Officer, said: "At Heathrow, we are proud to be the UK's gateway to the world and the most served global hub for the oneworld alliance. Our strong partnership gives passengers more choice, easier connections and a smoother journey every step of the way. The arrival of Alaska Airlines' new Seattle service brings even more option for travellers, whether they're visiting friends and family or travelling for business. With millions of oneworld customers choosing Heathrow each year, we're continuing to work together to make every journey better."

At London Heathrow, oneworld member airlines operate from:

Terminal 3 : Alaska Airlines (effective 22 May 2026), American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Japan Airlines, Qantas, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines

: Alaska Airlines (effective 22 May 2026), American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Japan Airlines, Qantas, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines Terminal 4 : Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways, Oman Air, Royal Air Maroc

: Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways, Oman Air, Royal Air Maroc Terminal 5: British Airways and Iberia

oneworld's global hubs

The next most-served hubs benefit from 11 oneworld members and include Dallas/Fort Worth, Doha, Tokyo-Narita and New York's John F. Kennedy airports.

About oneworld:

oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com .

Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn

Media Contacts:

Katie Hulme, [email protected]

Chris Singley, [email protected]

SOURCE oneworld Management Company, Inc