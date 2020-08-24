Connecting the World Through Experiential Learning

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the exploding demand for virtual learning, Momentum Education is shifting to an online service, making its results-driven coaching, dynamic personal development workshops, and experiential team building and professional development courses available to people around the globe.

Momentum Education Workshop - Testimonials Momentum Education - Digital Training

Momentum Education believes the best way to learn is through experiences and, for the last 17 years, has focused on in-person training for 30,000+ graduates and clients including Rockefeller Foundation, ABC, Disney, NYC Department of Education, the National Urban League, AARP, MIPAD and the United Nations. But Covid-19 forced the organization to pivot into an online business model.

"For many years, we've supported our workshop graduates in shifting their lives and not being on automatic. During the time of COVID, we've followed our own coaching and shifted repeatedly to continue to support others," said Robinson Lynn, Executive Director of Momentum Education. "With so many challenges to traditional ways of gathering and community building, now is the time to lean into new relationships and ways of connecting. Social distancing doesn't have to lead to social isolation."

At a time when people crave transformation more than ever, the starting point is the Momentum Workshop (formerly known as the Basic Workshop). The three-day virtual transformational training helps participants learn how to start achieving their dreams and living their life with purpose. The workshop helps participants bring motivation, accountability, and joy into their lives while connecting them to a powerful community of like-minded individuals around the world.

The virtual curriculum is designed to deliver the same fun and interactive experiences that Momentum Education is known for right into people's homes. Momentum Education kicked off its virtual Momentum Workshop on August 14-16, with attendees joining from all over the world including 30+ US states and Dubai, Antigua, Singapore, England, Portugal. Says one remote participant, "I'm based in South Africa right now and I was worried that not being physically present would make me miss out. But the training was connecting, challenging, and life-giving."

To learn more about Momentum Education's offerings, or to register for the workshop, visit www.momentum-learn.com

For media inquiries, Michelle A. Pascal [email protected], 212-594-8070

About Momentum Education

Momentum Education is a prominent organization, which provides quality results-driven coaching, dynamic personal development workshops, and highly experiential team building and professional development courses. We empower you to design your greatest self through powerful, decisive, and effective training. You leave with renewed passion, inspiration, and clarity around what's working, what's not working, and what's next in your personal and professional life.

Graduates of Momentum Education expand their future and achieving immediate and impactful results in career, family, relationships, and community. Through our successful interactive methods, graduates break through old fears and procrastination; discover how to create the world they want to live in, and implement new methods to fulfill their goals and dreams.

Our promise to you? That you will powerfully move from where you are in your life to where you want to be!

SOURCE Momentum Education

Related Links

http://www.momentum-learn.com

