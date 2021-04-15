Connecting with one who knows, for April Autism Awareness Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April is Autism Awareness Month, and according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control, one in 68 children has an autism spectrum disorder. That number is 30% higher than the number of children identified with disorders in 2008 (one in 88) and 60% higher than those diagnosed in 2006 (one in 110). Many of the parents are desperately seeking a safe, effective, and hopefully natural solution to address these challenges.

Scottsdale resident knows these challenges firsthand and spent years searching for a better solution for her son. Pamela Wirth is available for interview to share her story, outlined in her book, Hello Health, and the solutions she developed that is helping many parents find a workable solution.

BACKGROUND: After receiving a diagnosis of Autism and ultimately struggling to diagnose and treat her son's motor, vocal and mood challenges and unwilling to settle for a life changing diagnosis, Ms. Wirth went on a search for the root of her son's condition. Ms. Wirth spent years navigating doctors, diagnoses, specialists, and self- research. Eventually, she found a blend of traditional and holistic therapies that resolved her son's challenges. With this success, Ms. Wirth founded Hello Health to share her journey to finding wellness solutions for her son as well as provide nutritional formulas, scientific education, and support for courageous families to help children live their lives fully, without fear.

Belly Great is a unique blend of nourishing prebiotic and probiotic formula (15 carefully selected strains), vitamin D3 and methylfolate, which supports both digestive and immune health.

Mighty Might contains ingredients that are scientifically proven to naturally cleanse and support immune function.

Mighty Might™ and Belly Great™ are available for purchase on Hello.health, Emerson Ecologics, Wellevate and Amazon. Hello Health's therapeutic formulas encourage wellness in people age 4 and older.

