Connecting with the Right People @ SURFACES China 2019

BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surface + Design Event China (SURFACES China 2019) will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from December 11-13, 2019.

SURFACES China 2019 will bring together architects, interior designers, contractors, dealers, importers, exporters and other industry specifiers of stone, tile, flooring and wall covering industry professionals to come together to network, connect and engage with the industry and build their leads and customers.