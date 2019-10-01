Connecting with the Right People @ SURFACES China 2019
Oct 01, 2019, 06:30 ET
BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surface + Design Event China (SURFACES China 2019) will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from December 11-13, 2019.
SURFACES China 2019 will bring together architects, interior designers, contractors, dealers, importers, exporters and other industry specifiers of stone, tile, flooring and wall covering industry professionals to come together to network, connect and engage with the industry and build their leads and customers.
This is the must-attend annual trade fair for every industry colleague.
Reasons to attend SURFACES China 2019
- STOP comprehensive trade fair that covers all Flooring and Wall Covering Industry
- 150+ LEADING BRANDS from all over the world will be on display under one roof
- CONNECTING with right decision makers to discuss business and share knowledge and experience.
- The venue to find NEW BUSINESS leads and contacts
- BE INSPIRED by experts at our educational sessions
- Annual Meeting Point for industry leaders
- Who & What can be seen at SURFACES China 2019
Focusing on eight categories of products, we're delighted to welcome our confirmed exhibitors and more top brands are coming soon.
Register as a VIP Visitor -- By registering before Oct 18, 2019, attendees will be automatically added to the VIP List.
Educational Program -- Join hands with American Institute of Architects International (AIA IR) and Shanghai Stone Trade Association as SURFACES China presents educational program of conferences and workshops.
The topics include:
- New Technology Trends & Process
- Business Model Transition in Local Market
- Customer Insights
- Color Trends & Design
- Interior Design Trends & Practice
SOURCE SURFACES China
