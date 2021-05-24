Connection Programs Will Bring Together Key Decision Makers at FDIC International 2021

FAIRLAWN, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for connecting with peers across the country became even more important in 2020 when the COVID pandemic created supply chain issues and shortages for many of our first responders. With the postponement of in person meetings, a number of support services, logistics and R&D Chiefs approached FDIC (Fire Department Instructors Conference) for assistance connecting them with peers. FDIC's Metro Officers Quarterly Meetups were launched (virtually) to facilitate resource sharing and best practices during the pandemic. As the year went on and the group grew, so did requests for additional engagement opportunities beyond the quarterly meetups. This customer feedback paved the way for the first in person Metro Officers Innovation Briefing that will take place August 4, 2021 at FDIC International in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Metro Officers Innovation Briefing will help officers learn what's new in the industry, meet with their trusted suppliers and network with fellow metro officers. The day will feature market leaders presenting new products and innovations for feedback, peer-to-peer networking and one-to-one meetings. There will be 70 officers accepted into the one-day program representing 30 distinct metro fire departments. Innovation briefings will be presented by: Image Trend, Draeger, Target Solutions, Task Force Tips, Sutphen, Lenco Armored Vehicles, MSA, TNT Rescue and Waterous.



The following day at FDIC International will host the return of the MATCH! program for its second iteration. This popular meeting program first launched in 2019 and after much success and demand for more, it will nearly double in size in 2021. MATCH! will take place on August 5-6, offering fire department officers the ability to schedule time with vendors, off of the show floor for one-one meetings.

New in 2021, FDIC's MATCH! program will be extended virtually, four days after FDIC International, from August 10-11. The virtual MATCH! will be available to all decision makers that could not make it in person or any participant that wants a follow up meeting for their team back home.

These programs are complimentary and open to decision makers who are actively participating in selecting products or services for their departments. Participants will enjoy networking with fellow officers during FDIC and informally through access to a special block of hotel rooms in downtown Indianapolis.

"We heard over and over again that there is a lot to cover at FDIC International and just not enough time. That is why we dedicated extra time outside of normal exhibit hall hours for these two programs. Our MATCH! technology in addition to the personal assistance from our program manager provides participants the ability to meet with vendors based on their sourcing needs. The convenience and ability to choose who they want to meet with is in their hands. It's been a long year and like most, we are ready to get back business at FDIC International," said Eric Schlett, Senior Vice President, Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group.

Fire department decision makers who are interested in participating in either one of these programs can find out more information and sign up today at:

Metro Officers Innovation Briefing: https://www.fdic.com/event-information/metro-officers

MATCH!: https://www.fdic.com/event-information/match-program

Vendors who are interested in participating in MATCH! can find out more information and sign up today at: https://www.fdic.com/exhibition/match

About FDIC International

FDIC International offers Fire & Rescue professionals from around the world, quality-world class instructors, classrooms, workshops, H.O.T. evolutions and the most innovative products and services available to the industry displayed by over 800 exhibiting companies. The FDIC Experience is more than your traditional trade show it's about the learning and sharing with your peers formally and informally through hallway conversations, developing life-long friendships and recharging your passing for the industry. Simply, there is no other event like FDIC International and to experience it, you simply have to attend. www.fdic.com

About Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group

The Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group provides critical cutting-edge firefighting and emergency medical service news, education, equipment and hands-on training. Through our industry-leading publications, digital media and events Clarion's Fire & Rescue Group covers the latest developments and standards in apparatus and equipment, clinical breakthroughs, and training for firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and those professionals serving in the Fire & EMS Industries. We at Clarion Fire & Rescue hold ourselves to the strictest of standards, ensuring that our service to the first responders equals the industry's tireless service to us all while maintaining our long-standing mission to "Train and Inform the Fire & EMS Industry."

SOURCE Clarion Events

Related Links

www.clarionevents.com

