Connection to the Outdoors Inspires Backcountry Edge to Change its Name to Enwild

MANHEIM, Pa., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the works for more than two years, outdoor gear and apparel ecommerce retailer Backcountry Edge has rebranded and is now known as Enwild. Inspired by the soul-fortifying benefits gained from engaging with the outdoors, the new name brings with it new branding, an updated web presence, and a new logo.

"The name Enwild was inspired by our own experiences hiking, backpacking and trail running," says Steven Lutz, Director of Branding and Merchandising for Enwild. "Accomplishment, connectedness, enlightenment – these are just some of the reasons why we seek and benefit from outdoor experiences. For us, the word Enwild encompasses all those feelings and speaks directly to why we're so committed to helping everyone get outside. Becoming Enwild allows us to tell our own story in new ways, and to stand a little taller when we talk about all the cool things we do."

Doubling down on its commitment to provide helpful expert advice and product reviews, the company has bolstered its video production capabilities, including the construction of a new set. According to Lutz, the new set design allows for more dynamic and engaging story telling across its website, YouTube and other social channels. Video has been a pioneering hallmark for the retailer, and it has published nearly 3700 product reviews and instructional how-to videos.

"Over the past 15 years, our team has built an industry-leading customer service reputation, and our customer-first focus is not changing," says Tim King, President for Enwild. "We're still the same group of dedicated outdoor enthusiasts committed to providing exceptional levels of service and expert advice. I can tell you that our journey to become Enwild has served as a reaffirmation of those commitments and has produced a roadmap for a new and exciting chapter that's starting to unfold today."

More information about the company's exciting journey can be found on their website: https://trailsense.enwild.com/more-than-a-name/

ABOUT ENWILD

Enwild is a leading online outdoor specialty retailer focused on high-quality hiking, camping, backpacking and trail running equipment, clothing and accessories. Founded in Manheim, Pennsylvania, in 2004, the company offers products from more than 130 premium brands and produces more than 700 product review and informative how-to videos annually. The company's YouTube channel has more than 55,000 subscribers with video view counts registering in the tens of millions.

