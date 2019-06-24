Connections Academy Online Schools Celebrate High School Graduation Nationwide

"It is an especially proud time of year as so many of our graduates enrolled in online school because they needed a different approach to their education. They chose a different path -- one that met their specific needs, and that empowerment is to be celebrated along with their graduation," commented Karen Haines, school leader for INSPIRE, the Idaho Connections Academy; one of 37 Connections Academy schools nationwide.

Post High School Plans:

Connections Academy schools are public schools; graduates have completed the same graduation requirements as their traditional school peers. Most Connections Academy graduates plan to go to college. From the over 7,500 graduates in 2019, 60% state they will go on to two or four year college, 23% plan to go to work, 8% will go to vocational school, 3% will join the military, while gap year, performing arts, etc., make up the rest. 2019 graduates have been accepted to top colleges including: UCLA, Ohio State University, Arizona State University, California Polytechnic State University, Purdue University, Sarah Lawrence College, Curtis Institute of Music, United States Air Force Academy, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Graduates Enrolled in Online School for a Host of Reasons:

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons. Results from Connections Academy's 2019 Parent Satisfaction Survey reveal "flexibility" as the number one reason for enrollment, followed by the desire for a new school environment and a safe environment.

Nevada Connections Academy graduate, Devon Kisfalvi, said, "...I joined Connections Academy because regular school just wasn't working for me. My parents figured out very early, I either got distracted really easily or finished fast and was bored and that kept me from moving forward at my own pace...Making the move from a brick and mortar school to an online school was a big change and in the beginning was tough, but here I was able to move at my own pace in a safe and distraction free environment."

In her graduation speech, Minnesota Connections Academy graduate Katherine Paige shared a positive message of finding success , "...today is a victory. After all the time I spent worrying that I wasn't going to be able to finish, all the times I had to start over or change my plans because nothing was working, and all the times I just felt like giving up and dropping out, I finally made it."

Since 2001, Connections Academy has delivered quality public school education beyond the traditional classroom; using technology to connect students and their families to teachers, classmates, lessons, and extracurricular activities. Connections Academy public schools are tuition-free, accredited, and available in over half of the states in the U.S., while an online private school, International Connections Academy, serves students in all states and across the globe.

