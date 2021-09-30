Connections CU Selects Tyfone for Online/Mobile Banking

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Credit Union ($220M in assets; 20,000 members), a community credit union serving southern Idaho, was already looking for a new digital banking platform when the pandemic hit. At the time, the credit union didn't have a true mobile solution, relying on a browser-responsive product from its current online provider.

"Once COVID hit, it really opened our eyes to the need to serve our members digitally in the best way we possibly could," said Aaron Fewkes, the credit union's director of marketing. Finding a solution that provides a superior member experience suddenly became an even higher priority. The credit union looked at a few solutions suggested by ESP, its core processor, and ultimately determined that Tyfone's nFinia™ platform was the best fit.

"Tyfone was very open to customizing their solution to meet our needs," added Fewkes. "They treat us the same way we treat our members."

"COVID clearly shifted priorities for both community financial institutions and the consumers they serve," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "However, the need for a digital-first strategy will survive long after the pandemic has faded. Connections has taken the right steps to ensure its place in a digital future."

