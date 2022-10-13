Connections Health Solutions Adds Respected Behavioral Health Leaders to Fuel Growth in Arizona and Key Markets Nationwide

Joel Conger joins as Arizona Market President and Jay Balfour as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator in immediate-access behavioral health crisis care, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to its operations and legal teams. Joel Conger joins as Market President in Arizona, focused on growing the Company's reach and impact within the state and identifying opportunities to enhance operations and patient-care delivery. Jay Balfour will serve the organization as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, overseeing all legal matters.

Conger brings more than 25 years of experience to Connections and has spent much of his career serving the behavioral health community in Arizona. He joins Connections from Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) where he led growth, strategy, and proposals as the Associate Vice President of Behavioral Health. Conger has also held roles of increasing leadership responsibility at several Arizona-based behavioral health organizations including Molina Complete Care of Arizona, Crisis Response Network, and Mercy Care. As Market President in Arizona, Conger will oversee the expansion of the Company's footprint throughout Arizona and lead operational efforts to ensure the highest quality of care is delivered to those most in need of immediate access behavioral health crisis care.

Balfour has nearly two decades of experience in the legal field and joins Connections after spending 10 years as the Senior Associate General Counsel at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Specializing in supply chain procurement and contracting, healthcare facilities operation leasing and construction, and government contracts, he has served as a trusted legal counsel for hospitals, manufacturing organizations, and government contractors. In his role as General Counsel at Connections, Balfour will advise the Company on all legal matters and regulations in support of continued expansion and growth efforts. Balfour earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and his Master of Laws in Government Procurement Law from The George Washington University Law School.

"With the addition of Joel and Jay to the Connections Health Solutions team, we welcome two leaders who not only have deep expertise in their respective roles, but strong ties to the behavioral health industry and the Connections' mission," said Colin LeClair, Chief Executive Officer of Connections Health Solutions. "We are thrilled to have them join our team as we continue on our journey of expansion and exceptional patient care, both within our current state of Arizona and beyond."

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the leading innovator of behavioral health crisis care. The Company operates the two largest behavioral health crisis facilities in the nation and provides a range of services to help stabilize and treat people with mental health and substance use diagnoses. Connections' model emphasizes providing treatment in the least restrictive setting and has demonstrated improved quality and cost savings, including significantly reducing hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources, please visit: www.connectionshs.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marissa Lawson

[email protected]

SOURCE Connections Health Solutions