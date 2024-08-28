Connections Live 2024 Event Inspires Convenience Industry Leaders and Innovators

Pre-registration for the 2025 event is available now for sponsors and interested attendees

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Live, the annual event presented by PDI Technologies to bring together leaders and innovators from the convenience industry and beyond, officially concluded on August 28, 2024. This inaugural edition, following an exciting rebrand from its 30-year Users Conference, featured a variety of engaging classes, networking opportunities, and dynamic speakers. The event featured 29 sponsors, including longtime sponsors like Fintech, Datalogic, and T-Mobile, along with new sponsorships from Taiga and EBizCharge, among others. With more than 1,000 attendees, Connections Live 2024 expanded to include more parts of the convenience ecosystem than ever before and record attendance from brands and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies.

"The goal of our first-ever Connections Live was to provide convenience leaders and innovators with a world-class experience to help move the entire industry forward," said Jimmy Frangis, Chief Executive Officer, PDI Technologies. "This new identity embodies our commitment to fostering meaningful connections through our solutions and in-person collaboration and to driving innovation across convenience and beyond."

Held at the Gaylord National Resort in Washington, DC, Connections Live provided attendees with the opportunity to participate in a broad range of classes featuring PDI solutions, as well as an industry leadership track designed to address trends and emerging topics within the booming convenience industry. Featured speakers included PDI leaders and top industry experts from Altria, The Hershey Company, PepsiCo, Shell, and NACS, the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. Connections Live also welcomed Mike Abrashoff as keynote speaker. Abrashoff, a renowned author and former US Naval Officer, led an inspiring presentation on the key elements of leadership and performance excellence.

"With classroom conversations spilling into the hallways and the networking and teambuilding lasting late into the afterhours, the energy this week was incredible," said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer, PDI Technologies. "It was great to connect with and celebrate our customers, sponsors, and others throughout the industry."

Preparations for Connections Live 2025, taking place at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado, from August 24-27, 2025, are already underway. For more information (including sponsorship opportunities) and a chance for interested attendees to pre-register to gain a first chance at scheduling when the agenda opens, click here.

About Connections Live

Presented by PDI Technologies, Connections Live is the annual event bringing together global leaders and innovators in the convenience and retail industries. Connections Live features in-person training, expansive networking, and educational opportunities, all with the goal of accelerating innovation across the convenience ecosystem. To learn more, visit connections.live. Interested attendees can pre-register online today to gain a first chance at scheduling when the Connections Live 2025 agenda opens.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

