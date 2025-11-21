Connections to Expand Access to Care in Seattle, Washington

Company to operate Crisis Care Center to address behavioral health needs in King County

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator in immediate-access behavioral health crisis care, today announced that King County has selected the company to operate a Crisis Care Center in the county for the Central Crisis Response Zone as part of the King County Crisis Care Centers Initiative. Serving individuals experiencing behavioral health and substance use emergencies, the walk-in crisis center will be located at 1145 Broadway in Seattle's First Hill and Capitol Hill neighborhoods, serving all King County residents.

"Partnering with Connections Health Solutions will allow us to meet the urgency of this moment and ensure the next Crisis Care Center is opened and operated successfully to support and strengthen the immediate surrounding neighborhood and our whole community," said Kelly Rider, Director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services. The Crisis Care Center in Seattle will be open 24/7/365 and will work collaboratively with our Connections center in Kirkland, which was selected for the North Zone as the first of the five Crisis Care Centers in King County. The Central Zone Crisis Care Center will have multiple on-site care services, including a walk-in behavioral health urgent care, 23-hour crisis observation, and crisis stabilization unit that will connect recently stabilized individuals to community-based resources and a long-term care provider.

"We're proud of the impactful outcomes over the last year at our Kirkland center, proud to partner with King County, and proud to be selected to operate the Central Zone Crisis Care Center. Improving access to behavioral health crisis care is vitally important to the health of the people of King County and the region as a whole in providing immediate care and reducing costly hospitalizations, helping to minimize the burden on both the public health and judicial systems," said Colin LeClair, Chief Executive Officer for Connections Health Solutions. "We want anyone in crisis to know that they are not alone and that compassionate care and high-quality treatment is available at any time. We're glad to expand upon our strong relationships with King County, local leaders, law enforcement, first responders, providers, and community-based resources to increase the availability of these life-saving services in King County."

Connections Health Solutions was awarded the contract after responding to a request for proposal issued by King County in September 2024 and was selected through a rigorous evaluation process that assessed providers on their ability to establish and operate Crisis Care Centers offering immediate, accessible mental health and substance use services. The Crisis Care Center in Seattle is expected to open in 2027.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the leading innovator of behavioral health crisis care. The Company operates two of the largest and most studied behavioral health crisis facilities in the nation and provides a range of services to help stabilize and treat people with mental health and substance use diagnoses. Connections' model emphasizes providing treatment in the least restrictive setting and has demonstrated improved quality and cost savings, including significantly reducing hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources, visit www.connectionshs.com.

