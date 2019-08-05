Connective DX Joins Forces with ProKarma

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProKarma, a global digital services company, announced today the strategic acquisition of Connective DX , a digital experience agency.

With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Boston, Massachusetts, Connective DX brings a breadth of capabilities around digital experience strategy, experience design and technology.

The agency has a 20+ year history of digital experience and community leadership working with customer-centric organizations across industries including healthcare, utilities, and financial services.

"Connective DX brings a unique blend of digital experience design, content expertise, and industry knowledge with a strong focus on customer experience," ProKarma Co-Founder & Co-President Vijay Ijju said. "Together, we will expand on our end-to-end digital capabilities while defining, designing, and engineering best-in-class solutions that transform businesses and elevate the customer experience."

The addition of Connective DX will fuel ProKarma's expansion into the Northeast U.S. while growing its presence in Portland, Oregon, where both organizations are headquartered.

"We're excited about this new chapter for the agency," said Jeff Cram, general manager and co-founder of Connective DX. "Joining forces with ProKarma allows us to accelerate our growth and expand our services while remaining committed to creating delightful experiences that make a difference."

The partnership also expands ProKarma's digital transformation capabilities by delivering new types of customer-focused solutions. Connective DX also offers deep expertise across content and marketing technology platforms with a successful track record delivering large-scale strategic solutions on both Sitecore and Adobe platforms.

"Together, we can help organizations deepen their connection with millions of customers around the globe," ProKarma Chief Marketing Officer Kris Klein said. "We're redefining what it means to get to know your market and customers."

"The partnership will further cement the firms' positions as industry leaders, pushing the boundaries of connected experiences across design, content, and technology," said Paul Williams, CEO, and co-founder of Connective DX. "It's a remarkable fit between our two organizations, and I am thrilled to see the meaningful growth potential with our joint teams and clients."

About Connective DX

Connective DX is a digital experience agency focused on helping organizations embrace the power of digital, align around the customer, and take control of their digital future. The agency serves clients globally with services that span digital experience strategy, experience design and technology. Founded in 1997, Connective DX has offices in Portland, Oregon, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.connectivedx.com .

About ProKarma

ProKarma is a global digital services company that helps organizations build the vision and the tools to run the future. With expertise in strategy, technology and operations, ProKarma delivers design-engineered solutions that accelerate growth for the world's largest companies. Its team of more than 3,500 experts has been delivering experiential competitive advantages since 2004. For more information, visit http://www.prokarma.com .

SOURCE ProKarma

