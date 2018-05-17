ConnectiveRx Acquires The Macaluso Group To Enhance Specialty Product Reimbursement And Customer Support

With distinguished expertise in building integrated solutions that accelerate speed-to-therapy and improve patient adherence, ConnectiveRx seamlessly maximizes the benefits of medications. With the addition of TMG's extensive buy and bill reimbursement platform as well as their enhanced payment platform, ConnectiveRx will deliver expanded capabilities across secure payment and debit processing solutions, in addition to amplifying its compassionate, high-touch concierge service to patients and healthcare providers.

"The acquisition of TMG augments ConnectiveRx's ability to support healthcare providers and their patients with quicker, more secure and highly efficient buy and bill and payment platforms. Coupled with improved data reporting capabilities and customer service access, this technology-enabled solution creates a simple and seamless experience, navigating some of the barriers to medication adherence for patients and providers and optimizing impact for our customers," said Harry Totonis, Chief Executive Officer, ConnectiveRx.

"We are pleased to integrate our reimbursement and payment support offerings with ConnectiveRx's full suite of innovative adherence solutions. We have a common mission to offer our clients, providers and patients with an upgraded, reliable and simple experience and a seamless transition that we are proud to be part of," said Joe Macaluso, CEO and Founder, TMG.

"ConnectiveRx's unique position within the market has allowed for incredible growth and we support the continued evolution of this market-leading brand through the acquisition of TMG," said Ben Marshall, Principal, Genstar Capital. "With last year's successful acquisition of Careform, an industry leading specialty hub platform, and now the acquisition of TMG, ConnectiveRx is committed to becoming the best provider of specialty pharmaceutical support solutions and services."

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx simplifies how patients get on and stay on specialty and branded medications through integrated solutions that accelerate speed-to-therapy and improve patient adherence. The company provides these solutions to over 125 biopharmaceutical manufacturers. ConnectiveRx is also home to the Physicians' Desk reference (PDR), a trusted brand with a 70-year history of delivering medication information to healthcare professionals nationally. Founded in 2015, ConnectiveRx has main campus locations in Whippany, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA with additional office locations in Blue Bell, PA, St. Louis, MO and Newport Beach, CA. For more information, visit www.connectiverx.com.

About The Macaluso Group (TMG)

The Macaluso Group (TMG) is a technology-driven company focused on patient access programs through financial payment solutions in the specialty products marketplace. The company is an industry leader in proprietary and compliant cloud-based technology platforms that are fast, secure and reliable. TMG has been the recipient of the Inc. 5000 award as one of Americas 5000 fastest growing privately held companies seven times in the past 16 years. Founded in 2001, TMG is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ with an office in Santa Monica, CA. For more information, visit www.macgroupcard.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for more than 25 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar manages funds with total capital commitments of approximately $9 billion and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the industrial technology, healthcare, financial services and software industries. For more information, visit www.gencap.com.

CONTACT:

Danielle Daly

ConnectiveRx

Danielle.Daly@connectiverx.com

201.358.2261

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connectiverx-acquires-the-macaluso-group-to-enhance-specialty-product-reimbursement-and-customer-support-300650206.html

SOURCE ConnectiveRx

Related Links

http://www.connectiverx.com/

