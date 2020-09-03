ConnectiveRx and HelpAround Transform Mobile Access for Specialty Medication Patients

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, today announced a strategic investment in HelpAround, an SMS, mobile web, and mobile app platform that simplifies the navigation and management of specialty medications for patients. This investment expands ConnectiveRx's innovative patient access platform to promote adherence and advances the company's mission to simplify how patients get on and stay on complex therapies.

Studies have shown that 20-30% of prescriptions are never filled and about 50% of medications for chronic disease are not taken as prescribed.1 Additionally, less than 19% of specialty patients utilize valuable support services due to lack of awareness and access.2

Through this partnership, ConnectiveRx addresses these challenges by providing an easy, seamless way for patients (or their caregivers) to access support services and actively participate in their care by giving them information and support where and when they want it - on their smartphone. This hyper-personalized platform creates a single point of access to important support services and connects patients and caregivers to helpful alerts, reminders, actions, and support communities, assisting patients along their journey to better health.

"Specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers invest significantly in support services for patients, and most of them go underutilized because patients don't know they exist or how to access them," said Julia Laurin, Chief Product Officer, ConnectiveRx. "We are advancing patient adherence by giving patients simple access to their care management when and where it fits their schedule and all in one place... their smartphone. This not only makes the patient's care management easier and lessens the burden on healthcare provider's offices, but it also provides specialty brand managers with important insights on patient behavior and utilization of support services."

"HelpAround is laser-focused on using mobile to bridge the 'last-mile' obstacles for specialty patients. Our relationship with ConnectiveRx is a win-win for patients and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Patients get an easier way to navigate the complexities of specialty therapies while brands get support from all of the commercialization solutions provided by ConnectiveRx," said Yishai Knobel, Chief Executive Officer of HelpAround.

With this new investment in HelpAround, ConnectiveRx continues to innovate solutions that deliver better outcomes for patients, providers and biopharmaceutical brands. To request a demo or learn more about ConnectiveRx's integrated commercialization solutions, please visit the company's website .

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx is a leading, technology-enabled biopharmaceutical services company that provides patient and provider support, access and adherence solutions for specialty and branded medications. The Company's services include the industry's leading patient engagement and access platform (hub services), patient and provider adherence messaging, patient affordability programs, and the iconic Physicians' Desk Reference, now known as the Prescribers' Digital Reference. ConnectiveRx's wide array of services and innovative solutions accelerate speed-to-therapy and increase access and adherence resulting in improved outcomes for patients and healthcare overall.

ConnectiveRx has two main campus locations in Whippany, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA with additional locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Missouri and California. To learn more, visit www.connectiverx.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook @ConnectiveRx.

About HelpAround

HelpAround's mission is to make patients' lives easier. Founded by health-tech and behavioral targeting experts, the company enables pharmaceutical brands to preempt therapy drop-off by establishing an omni-channel mobile relationship with patients and caregivers. By leveraging the platform's unmatched connectivity across the specialty ecosystem, brand teams can transform their patient support programs into a mobile concierge experience with best-in-class mobile experience and messaging intelligence. To learn more, visit www.helparound.co

Viswanathan M, Golin CE, Jones CD, et al. Interventions to improve adherence to self-administered medications for chronic diseases in the United States : a systematic review. Ann Intern Med. 2012;157(11):785-795. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22964778 Accenture Patient Services Survey, 2015. https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/accenture/next-gen/patient-services-survey/accenture-mc814-patient-servicesls-research-note2015-v7.pdf

