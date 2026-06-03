Connectivity Across the Plains: Brightspeed's Fiber Network Reaches Nearly 70% Completion in Kansas

Nearly 40,000 Kansas homes and businesses can now access Brightspeed Fiber Internet, with approximately 20,000 additional locations planned statewide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network expansion in Kansas is nearly 70 percent complete. This marks a significant milestone in the company's effort to bring reliable, future‑ready connectivity that has a 4.4-star rating on Trustpilot and more than 18,500 five-star reviews* to more communities across the state.

Brightspeed Fiber Internet is now available to nearly 40,000 homes and businesses in Kansas, delivering 100% fiber-to-the-home connectivity and multi-gig-speed internet service designed to support remote work, online learning, telehealth, streaming, gaming and small business operations. Brightspeed plans to reach approximately 20,000 additional locations in Kansas as construction continues.

"Every new fiber connection represents a meaningful step toward stronger, more resilient communities across Kansas," said Government Affairs and Public Policy Principal at Brightspeed, Rod Mischke. "Reaching nearly 70 percent completion in our statewide fiber build demonstrates real progress toward closing connectivity gaps and giving more families and businesses access to the speed, reliability and capacity they need for the future."

Kansas Communities Where Brightspeed Fiber Internet Is Now Available

Brightspeed Fiber Internet is now 100% complete and available in the following Kansas communities:

Baldwin, Benedict, Buffalo, Coyville, Ellinwood, Garnett, Highland, Hillsboro, Hoisington, Holton, Junction City, Osage City, Osawatomie, St. John and Sterling.

Brightspeed Teams Connect with Kansas Communities Door to Door

As Brightspeed continues its Kansas fiber expansion, company representatives are visiting local communities to help residents and businesses understand fiber availability, internet plan options and the benefits of upgrading to fiber internet.

Residents may see Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel providing:

Information on whether Brightspeed Fiber Internet is available at their address

Details about available plans and service benefits

Guidance on how to get connected to fast, reliable and affordable fiber internet

"Our goal is to make the move to fiber simple and approachable for customers," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "By connecting directly with residents and businesses, our teams can answer questions, confirm availability and help customers understand how Brightspeed Fiber Internet can support their homes, workplaces and communities."

Public Funding Supports Additional Kansas Fiber Expansion

Brightspeed's Kansas fiber build combines private investment with state and federal broadband funding designed to expand high-speed internet access in underserved and unserved areas.

Brightspeed received $474,114 in Broadband Acceleration Grant, Year 4 (BAG 4.0) Program funding to add fiber access to approximately 540 locations across Kansas. This public investment supplements Brightspeed's ongoing private investment in the state and supports the company's broader mission to expand reliable fiber broadband access in communities that need stronger connectivity options.

Check Brightspeed Fiber Internet Availability

Reliable, high-speed internet is essential for economic growth, education, telehealth access, remote work and small business success. Through its continued fiber investment in Kansas, Brightspeed is helping communities stay competitive in the modern digital economy.

Kansas residents and businesses can check availability and explore Brightspeed Fiber Internet plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*As of 6/2/2026 on Trustpilot

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed