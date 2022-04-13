Connectivity and Conversations Course Now Available on OpenSesame

Mike Veny, Inc. launches workplace mental health training that makes mental health conversations easy, simple and strategic through the lens of discovering the gift of emotional wellness

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Veny, Inc., a corporate wellness and education provider transforming mental health stigma, launches Connectivity and Conversations, workplace mental health training for managers that offers simple tools, tips and strategies to have mental health wellness conversations at work. The course is exclusively available on OpenSesame, a global elearning innovator that helps companies develop the world's most productive and admired workforces.

Connectivity & Conversations: Now Available Exclusively on OpenSesame

"Mike Veny, Inc. is a training company that upskills the workforce with self-service learning that keeps them engaged, present and supported," said Spencer Thornton, senior vice-president of curation at OpenSesame. "We are excited for the partnership with Mike Veny, Inc. learning experiences that offer employers solutions for addressing the daily stresses of work and life by prioritizing mental wellness."

"If we want to improve the economy and make the world of work better, we have a responsibility to take care of each other. We need to focus on mental health conversations, because when we do everything gets better," said Mike Veny, chief executive officer of Mike Veny, Inc and Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist®. "For the most part we all have to work with other people. We are not responsible for other people's personal problems or decisions, but we can be good humans and be good to the people we work with. When we do, we not only make work better for them and their lives better; we make work better for ourselves."

Connectivity and Conversations is available on the OpenSesame Plus Catalog, a subscription-based service that offers individuals competitive, on-demand training, small and medium size businesses a system for easily training up to 100 employees and enterprise-level companies LMS-compatible learning for potentially hundreds of thousands of users.

All Mike Veny, Inc. continuing education programs, under the guidance of Learning Experience Director Kayleen Holt, are fully accredited and are authorized to award IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Other Mike Veny, Inc. continuing education opportunities include Transforming Stigma® in the Workplace , Transforming Stigma® in the Classroom and Unleash Your Groove™ .

ABOUT MIKE VENY:

Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist® Mike Veny has a mission to support people in discovering the gift of emotional wellness through unique learning experiences designed to empower personal and professional growth.

Author of the best-selling autobiography, Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero, his expertise and life experiences have been featured on ABC, NBC, and CBS news. As a 2017 PM360 ELITE Award Winner, he was recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry.

In addition to being accredited through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training for his company's continuing education programs, Veny is a writer for Corporate Wellness Magazine and HealthCentral.com. His captivating presentations are popular with companies such as Microsoft, CVS Health, T-Mobile, Heineken, Salesforce and The Wounded Warrior Project. Learn more at www.MikeVeny.com .

ABOUT OPENSESAME:

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces through powerful online learning in every industry.

With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, OpenSesame helps global companies every step of the way. In a moment of an increasingly virtual workforce, OpenSesame has added even more Global 2000 companies to its customer base. With over 20,000+ courses, the platform touches all industries in all markets.

For interviews with Mike Veny, contact:

Ameerah Palacios, APR

502-475-0460

[email protected]

www.MikeVeny.com

SOURCE Mike Veny, Inc.