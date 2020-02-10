NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has just released a new market research report that identifies 16 connector and sensor types that are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the general market over the next five years. Connector Types and Technologies Poised for Growth is a 21-chapter, 271-page report that defines the key characteristics of each connector or sensor, as well as provides typical applications, key manufacturers, along with projected market values and five-year CAGR. This report also reviews emerging trends and technologies that are likely to have major impact on connector and sensor design and applications over this same period.

Each connector or sensor type is defined with a product description including key mechanical and electrical performance characteristics, as well as the rational for its selection. Major applications are also identified. A global market value and forecast covering the years 2018 through 2024, with a five-year CAGR, document our growth expectations for each product type.



