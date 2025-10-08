"Connectors Get Paid: Build a Referral Network That Pays"; New Book by Nolodex Co-founder Joe Mindak Turns Everyday Introductions into a Scalable Revenue Channel

WESTFIELD, N.J., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and community-builder Joe Mindak today announced the release of Connectors Get Paid: Build a Referral Network That Pays, a practical playbook for turning warm introductions into measurable, repeatable income without turning your network into a "marketing show." The book is available now on Amazon and can be ordered here.

"Most networks run on goodwill but stall on ambiguity," said Joe Mindak, author, co-founder of Nolodex, and founder of The Connective. "This book shows leaders, sales teams, and community owners how to build a trackable, fair referral system where the person who opens the door is recognized and rewarded, and the whole community grows faster."

What book readers will learn:

How to design a referral engine that replaces cold outreach with trusted, warm introductions.

Exactly what to track (from first contact to closed deal) and how to pay out outcome-based rewards.

Different meeting formats, incentives, and governance that protect trust and transparency at scale.

Playbook for associations, coworking hubs, alumni groups, chambers of commerce, and B2B networks to activate members as a revenue channel.

With Nolodex, users can join or create communities, such as networking groups, coworking hubs, chambers of commerce, or alumni associations, and set up profiles to share what they offer and what they need, and exchange warm referrals within an actionable business directory. Every introduction is trackable from first contact to closed deal, with clear status updates that make contributions transparent for both connectors and community owners. When referrals convert, payouts are managed directly through the platform, ensuring fair, outcome-based rewards. This model turns everyday introductions into measurable, repeatable growth opportunities, replacing the inefficiency of cold outreach with a trusted, relationship-driven system.

"If you can't see who made the intro, you can't improve it," added Mindak. "When communities track every introduction from handoff to close and pay based on real outcomes, conversion rates rise, accountability improves, and member engagement compounds. That's how introductions become a real growth channel, not just a nice idea."

The Connective is a B2B networking organization founded by Mindak that pays members for referrals, operationalizing a simple mantra: Connectors Get Paid. Chapters bring together vetted business leaders for structured, one-to-one conversations and trackable introductions that lead to real revenue, illustrating the model described in the book.

About Nolodex

Founded in 2023, Nolodex is a community-driven B2B platform built to standardize networking and referrals by empowering relationships and creating a culture where people support one another and get rewarded for doing it.

Nolodex's Connectors Get Paid® model transforms referrals into a measurable, repeatable, and scalable business channel. By helping organizations increase lead-to-close rates, strengthen trusted relationships, and unlock growth through relationship-led lead generation, Nolodex is redefining how professionals build and benefit from their networks. More information: www.nolodex.com.

