Connectpoint Named "Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year" in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectpoint® , the leading provider of ePaper technology-based real-time passenger information to the U.S. transportation industry, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year" award in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products that drive innovation and exemplify the best in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Connectpoint 32" Digital Bus Stop at King County Metro

Connectpoint joins other category winners including NVIDIA, Cisco, Bosch, Vodafone, Rheem, NETGEAR, Sonos, The LoRa Alliance, KORE, Verizon, Sony, Johnson Controls, Amazon (Ring), General Electric and Lenovo. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

Connectpoint drives the digitalization of cities through an integrated system of information about the status of transportation systems. The Company delivers innovative smart city solutions such as the Connectpoint Digital Bus Stop®, an advanced solar-powered (or A/C) wireless ePaper digital sign that provides real-time public transportation information 24/7. The ePaper displays are available in multiple sizes and can be quickly installed on poles, at shelters, or in a stand-alone fabricated pylon. Connectpoint's products are used at rail stations, transit hubs and bus stops.

Timely and accurate real-time information is delivered seamlessly to passengers across all of an agency's digital signage with Connectpoint's easy-to-use and powerful Connectpoint Asset Management system (CPAM®), designed specifically for the transportation industry. This cloud-based software is intuitive and customizable, allowing agencies to deliver alerts via the agency's real-time feed, as well as schedule custom messages for their riders. This tool gives agencies the freedom to remotely control as many signs as they please through one integrated backend system.

"We are incredibly thankful for this recognition from IoT Breakthrough. Our solar powered digital bus stop solution has been widely adopted by the industry because it provides a clean, elegant, and durable solution to providing real-time digital signage without electrical infrastructure where it is needed most, at the bus stop level," said Rick Wood, CEO and President of Connectpoint. "Our digital bus stops account for 99% of all e-Paper signage deployments in the US public transportation industry. Sustainable, easy-to-read, real-time digital signage is in line with transportation agencies' Smart Transit initiatives. Real-time information helps transit riders navigate their journeys and, with a better overall customer experience, ridership increases."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more.

"An ideal smart city framework addresses the challenges of growing urbanization, in which citizens engage with smart city ecosystems in many ways but especially via transportation," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Never before have transit agencies been able to deploy digital signage solutions at bus stops without electrical infrastructure. Congratulations to the entire team at Connectpoint for winning 'Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year.' Their digital signage is an eco-friendly, energy-efficient solution for today's smart city environment."

Connectpoint serves 26 transit agencies in the U.S. and has thousands of displays in the field, giving millions of riders information each year.

Connectpoint's ePaper digital signage, available in 4 sizes–10", 13", 32", and 42"–is the most deployed ePaper digital signage solution within the U.S. transportation industry. Connectpoint also offers LED and LCD digital signage solutions.

Connectpoint designs, builds, and manages all product development, with content delivered and managed by CPAM™, our device and technology-agnostic content management system. Clients have input and control over all signage from desktop or mobile devices. Our diverse and talented team have specific software expertise to deploy ePaper and other digital signage solutions, and are able to solve even the most complex issues and deliver on-time, challenging projects. In conjunction with our sister company, CHK America, we have helped power over 2 billion trips annually, allowing transit riders to make informed decisions. Connectpoint's robust client list includes WMATA, Washington D.C.; PAAC, Pittsburgh, PA; King County Metro, Seattle; Tri-Met, Portland; VIA, San Antonio, TX; Orange County Transit, CA; DASH, City of Alexandra, Virginia; GCRTA, Greater Cleveland, OH; SMART, SE Michigan; RTCSN, Las Vegas, NV; DART, Dallas, TX; FWTA, Ft. Worth, TX, ; Sonoma County Transit, CA; SMART Wilsonville, OR.

