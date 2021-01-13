Connectria & Saturn Business Systems: Partnering to Better Support Mission Critical Infrastructure and the Hybrid Cloud

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturn Business Systems and Connectria have announced a joint go to market partnership. With the partnership, Saturn Business Systems merges its industry-leading integrated information technology solutions with Connectria's award-winning remote managed, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud services.

"For almost 40 years Saturn Business Systems has built its business on being solution-oriented for our customers. While that focus has evolved into our current hyper-converged infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions, partnering with Connectria allows for us to extend our service over the lifetime of that infrastructure. Connectria fortifies our ability to do more with less for our infrastructure customers with best-in-class services and support. We are excited to add Connectria to our list of partners," said George Pappas, Saturn Business Systems Vice President of Sales.

Saturn Business Systems has a history of establishing strong alliances with like-minded technology partners who thrive on innovation. Connectria's world-class managed services for Intel-based technologies and IBM Power Systems will join Saturn's tailored cloud, data center, and IT solutions. Both Connectria and Saturn Business Systems are well-versed in addressing the unique requirements and needs of individual customers of all sizes.

"We are excited to work with Saturn Business Systems and their extensive infrastructure talent. In Saturn, we see an established partner with decades of expertise in developing and sustaining robust customer relationships for organizations needing help managing a wide variety of infrastructure," said Amar Patel, Connectria VP & Chief Revenue Officer.

About Saturn Business Systems

For over 38 years Saturn Business Systems has provided integrated information technology solutions to mid-market and enterprise accounts. Saturn partners with leading global technology solution manufacturers and software providers to tailor and implement customized data center, cloud, and big data & analytics solutions. https://saturnb2b.com/

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria provides award-winning hosting, managed services, and cloud management software for more than 1,000 customers worldwide. Connectria is the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in the world. Connectria has become a leader in providing cloud migration and transformation services for organizations of all sizes.

