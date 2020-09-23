Connectria Achieves AWS Migration Competency

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria, a global provider of managed cloud services and cloud hosting, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Connectria provides the technical expertise necessary to help customers move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects: discovery, planning, migration and operations.

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Connectria as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on migrations. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Achieving this AWS Competency is a significant accomplishment that demonstrates the ability of Connectria in delivering cloud solutions on this platform," said Rich Waidmann, Connectria President and CEO. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

In concert with this achievement and in partnership with AWS, Connectria is now able to provide funded Migration Assessments. We'll help you create a comprehensive business case and migration plan that takes into consideration your application workloads, licenses and business priorities to minimize TCO. Speak to a team member today to see if you qualify.

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria has been ranked 17-times as a Best Place to Work and provides award-winning cloud hosting, cloud managed services, cloud security, and cloud management software for more than 1,000 customers worldwide. Connectria was the first HIPAA compliant managed hosting company and the first company to deliver HIPAA and PCI compliance in AWS and Azure. Through the addition of WSM in 2019, Connectria has become a leader in providing cloud migration and transformation services for organizations of all sizes.

