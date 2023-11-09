Connectria Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria, a leading provider of managed security and compliance services, today announced it has earned HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status for supporting business critical data.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's comprehensive data center and cloud management network has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Connectria is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data.

This achievement places Connectria in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Navigating the current and emerging threat landscape continues to be a challenge for many business leaders. Connectria remains well-positioned to help businesses solve complex data compliance challenges associated with sensitive customer data by meeting complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Amar K. Patel, President & CEO at Connectria. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers, especially those in financial and healthcare sectors, the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight" said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Connectria is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

To learn more about Connectria's HITRUST services and other advanced security and compliance support, visit www.connectria.com.

About Connectria

Connectria delivers an extensive portfolio of managed and professional services built on more than 25 years of experience designing and supporting mission-critical infrastructure that businesses rely on every day. By becoming a true extension of your team, our mission is to drive meaningful impact and deliver innovative, reliable, and secure solutions that help you connect the dots between today's technology and tomorrow's possibilities.

SOURCE Connectria

