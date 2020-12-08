Connectria and Skytap Partner to Enable IBM Ecosystem to Harness Benefits of the Cloud

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria, a global provider and recognized leader in IBM Power Systems hosting and cloud services, today announced that it has partnered with Skytap to help IBM Power users realize the benefits of the cloud for complex, traditional applications. Connectria provides world-class managed services for IBM systems, including private hosting, remote management, disaster recovery, and more. Skytap makes it easy to run IBM Power workloads natively in Microsoft Azure and IBM cloud by providing complete application environments that are compatible with on-premises data centers, including natively running AIX, IBM I, and Linux on Power workloads. This greatly simplifies migration of existing systems to the cloud by eliminating the need to re-architect or re-platform.

Many businesses with IBM Power applications are reluctant to move those workloads to the cloud because that migration would require difficult and time-intensive re-architecting and re-platforming. For many, this issue is significant enough to stop digital transformation initiatives in their tracks. Together, Connectria and Skytap will help customers overcome this hurdle.

"We are excited to work with Connectria and leverage their deep bench of IBM expertise which, combined with Skytap's platform, can move IBM Power workloads to Azure unchanged," said Skytap SVP of Business Development Neil Holloway. "Skytap unlocks the benefits of the cloud for traditional applications including capacity on demand, pay-as-you-go pricing (even for IBM i), and self-service provisioning and deployment. With Connectria and Skytap, there is now a full-service solution to help IBM users pursue digital transformation efforts, including hosting options and managed services."

The IBM ecosystem requires expert support. As IBM's 2020 Business Unit Excellence Award winner, Connectria is the ideal source for IBM managed services and cloud managed hosting support. Its extensive network of IBM customers makes Connectria a unique enabler for conversations around Skytap's modernization and transformation capabilities. Skytap is the only cloud service to support AIX, IBM i, and Linux on Power running together with x86 VMs. Customers use Skytap to run everything from development environments and virtual training labs to production and disaster recovery.

"Skytap and Connectria will work together on new customer joint pursuits as well as existing customer referrals. In Skytap, we see a partner who can help us deliver true value for IBM customers. Skytap supports the entire software lifecycle, enabling teams to use and work with applications and workloads as they always have, while gaining access to cloud capabilities they didn't have before. They're especially good for new customer opportunities looking to exit the data center. This mutually beneficial partnership will further enable businesses to accelerate their journey to the cloud," said Amar Patel, Connectria's Vice President, and Chief Revenue Officer.

About Skytap

Skytap is a cloud service purpose-built to natively run traditional systems in Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud. As the best cloud service to support AIX, IBM i and Linux on IBM Power together with x86, Skytap makes it easy to evolve traditional workloads by rapidly migrating them to the cloud. Enterprises around the world like IBM, Honeywell, CA Technologies and Okta use Skytap for production workloads, disaster recovery, virtual training labs and application development. Skytap's cloud environment simplifies management, reduces IT costs, speeds up application development and allows users to modernize at the pace of their business. www.skytap.com

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria has been ranked 17-times as a Best Place to Work and provides award-winning cloud hosting, cloud managed services, cloud security, and cloud management software for more than 1,000 customers worldwide. Connectria was the first HIPAA compliant managed hosting company and the first company to deliver HIPAA and PCI compliance in AWS and Azure. Connectria is the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in the world. Through the addition of WSM in 2019, Connectria has become a leader in providing cloud migration and transformation services for organizations of all sizes.

