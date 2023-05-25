Connectria Joins the AWS Training Partner (ATP) Program to Help Companies Develop AWS Skills

News provided by

Connectria

25 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner and leading AWS managed services provider, with a specialization in hybrid architecture for IBM Power Systems and AWS, is now an AWS Training Partner (ATP).

85% of leaders report shortages in the workforce skills needed to capitalize on their cloud investment. Around the globe, organizations are seeking employees who have AWS cloud skills and knowledge to help transform their businesses. AWS Training Partners, like Connectria, can resell AWS-delivered training to provide your organization tools and educational resources to help meet your needs.

Why Companies Are Working with AWS Partners for Cloud Training

More and more organizations are embracing cloud technologies to transform their businesses. Employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. According to Forrester, organizations who upskill their workforce with AWS Training and Certification experience faster delivery on cloud projects, higher staff retention among knowledgeable employees, and over 200% ROI on their AWS Cloud investment over three years.

Only ATPs are trusted by AWS to offer, deliver, and/or incorporate official AWS Training, including classroom and digital offerings. Whether your team prefers to learn from live instructors, on-demand courses, or both, ATPs offer a breadth of AWS Training options for learners of all levels.

"The AWS Training Partner Program is a great way to help teams close the cloud skills gap and further demonstrates the key role that Partners play in developing the AWS cloud ecosystem," said James Roarty, Connectria, VP of Cloud Sales.

As a trusted AWS Training Partner, Connectria offers a range of AWS Training solutions that includes instructor-led training, digital training, and prepaid AWS Certification exam vouchers. Connectria can help organizations develop the skills to accelerate migration, innovate faster, and build modern applications on AWS. Ultimately, enabling teams to do more in the cloud.

Why Connectria

Connectria delivers an extensive portfolio of managed and professional services built on more than 25 years of experience designing and supporting mission-critical infrastructure that businesses rely on every day. By becoming a true extension of your team, our mission is to drive meaningful impact and deliver innovative, reliable, and secure solutions that help you connect the dots between today's technology and tomorrow's possibilities.

SOURCE Connectria

Also from this source

Computerworld Names Connectria to 2023 List of Best Places to Work in IT

Connectria Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.