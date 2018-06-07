Connectria Named to CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 List

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This is the seventh consecutive year Connectria has been named to the Solution Provider 500 list.

"We are once again honored to be named to CRN's Solution Provider list for the seventh year in a row," noted Rich Waidmann, Connectria President and CEO. "For over twenty years, Connectria has been a consistent force as a Technology Solutions Provider, and a great complement to resellers, integrators and consultants looking for a highly skilled and trustworthy partner who can deliver comprehensive cloud solutions to their customers."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

The complete 2018 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Connectria

Since 1998, Connectria has provided cloud hosting, remote monitoring and cloud security solutions and services to more than 1,000 global customers – from Fortune 100 enterprises to medium and small businesses. Working as an extension of each customer's IT team, we deliver technology-agnostic solutions consistently and rapidly with depth and breadth of engineering expertise, scalable solutions, and speed to market. It's easy to do business with Connectria, with flexible terms and straight-forward pricing. As we say, at our company, No Jerks Allowed®: our culture of personal commitment and Customers First approach provides every customer with the best possible client support.

